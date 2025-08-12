DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced its achievements for the first half of 2025. The chamber welcomed 35,532 new member companies during the first six months of 2025, marking a 4 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth.

The value of members’ exports and re-exports reached AED171.9 billion during H1 2025, representing an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The chamber also issued 409,083 Certificates of Origin, up 10 percent from H1 2024, and issued and received 2,961 ATA Carnets for goods valued at around AED1.94 billion.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a leading global centre for trade and investment. Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem plays a pivotal role in reinforcing investor confidence in the positive outlook of the national economy.”

He added, “We are committed to empowering the local business community by shaping a regulatory and legislative environment that fosters growth, creates opportunities, and supports the development of priority sectors. The chamber will continue to strengthen its efforts to enhance public-private partnerships, which form a key pillar in achieving the goals of the D33 Agenda.”

The chamber successfully supported the expansion of 60 local companies into new global markets during H1 2025, achieving 76 percent growth compared to 34 companies supported during the same period in 2024.

As part of its “New Horizons” initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join targeted trade missions and explore opportunities in global markets, the chamber organised two missions to Southeast Asia and Africa.

Encompassing visits to Thailand, the Philippines, Angola, and Mozambique, these resulted in 1,076 B2B meetings between Dubai companies and their counterparts in the four markets.

During H1 2025, the chamber reviewed 27 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups. The private sector’s recommendations achieved a 60 percent adoption rate, up from 46 percent in H1 2024. It also arranged 98 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, representing YoY growth of 104 percent.

In addition, the chamber established five new Business Councils during the first half of the year, representing the interests of investors from Brazil, Slovakia, Peru, Indonesia, and Hungary.

The chamber also organised 19 legal events attended by 1,414 participants from the business community. These included a series of seminars and workshops highlighting the latest developments in the legislative landscape.

The chamber received a total of 94 mediation cases during H1, representing YoY growth of 19 percent. The combined value of these cases exceeded AED213.5 million.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, continued its mission to ensure the sustainability and growth of family enterprises.

In partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the centre released “Family Businesses in the Emirate of Dubai: A Guidebook,” an informative guide outlining best practices for preserving family wealth and ensuring long-term continuity and growth.