One hundred and sixty-two (162) judicial officers from 4 government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were sworn in before His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ahead of commencing their duties with regard to administrative offences and violations that fall within their jurisdiction and their competence in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in implementation of the decisions issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, authorising them to take up their inspection and control duties in accordance with their areas of professional competency, and to carry out the procedures related to detection of violations in accordance with applicable regulations and laws, so as to enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

On this occasion, His Excellency Ali Alblooshi underlined the importance attached by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to the qualification and training of candidates seeking to obtain the status of judicial officer, pointing out the various specialised training programmes delivered to the applicants and which are tailored to prepare inspectors fully conversant with all the legal and administrative aspects of their mission, so as to guarantee the proper application of the law, and to consolidate the principles and foundations of the supervisory control over the service sectors.

The status of judicial officers grants inspectors the authority to undertake control missions and to implement procedures for the investigation and detection of offences within their area of professional competence in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, Mr. Alblooshi said. This will further the development of institutional output and improve the quality of services provided in the various sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, leading to enhanced leadership of the Abu Dhabi, he added.

It worth noting that the swearing-in ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department for the officers who obtained the judicial capacity and who represent 4 governmental agencies, namely the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company (AD-SWS), Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).