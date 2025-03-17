Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Families across Abu Dhabi now have a wider range of options to nurture their children’s early growth and future potential. The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has licensed 15 new private nurseries 1,250 additional seats across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Choosing the right nursery is one of the most important decisions parents make, and understanding how fees are determined can provide clarity and confidence in that choice. In Abu Dhabi, nursery fees reflect a balance between quality education, safety and financial sustainability.

ADEK carefully assesses multiple factors before granting approval to ensure these fees are reasonable and transparent. These include operational costs such as rent, staffing expenses to maintain appropriate child-to-teacher ratios and investments in educational materials and safety measures. Fees are also evaluated based on market trends and the sustainability of services. By taking these factors into account, parents can be assured that nursery fees are structured to support a safe, engaging and developmentally enriching start for their children.

A total of 225 private nurseries with 27,791 seats provide nurturing environments that support children’s cognitive, social, and emotional development during their formative years - critical for their future academic success and personal growth.

The 15 new private nurseries are:

Nursery name Location Average Fee British Orchard Nursery Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi AED 17,750 Apple Field Nursery Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi AED 24,000 British Home Nursery Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi AED 24,000 Little Hand Nursery Al Aamerah, Al Ain AED 24,000 Learning Tree Nursery Madinat Al Riyad, Abu Dhabi AED 25,000 Little Genius Nursery Zayed City, Al Dhafra AED 25,900 Little Smarties Nursery Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi AED 26,000 Maple Tree International Nurseries Reem Island, Abu Dhabi AED 26,550 Kids Fantasy Nursery MBZ City, Abu Dhabi AED 27,000 Small Stars Nursery Madinat Al Riyad, Abu Dhabi AED 30,000 Thinkers Planet Nurseries Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi AED 32,000 Tiny Dreams Nursery Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi AED 36,000 Jack and Jill Nursery Al Raha, Abu Dhabi AED 45,000 Redwood Nursery Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi AED 51,375 Redwood Nursery Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi AED 51,375

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.