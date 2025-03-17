Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Families across Abu Dhabi now have a wider range of options to nurture their children’s early growth and future potential. The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has licensed 15 new private nurseries 1,250 additional seats across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Choosing the right nursery is one of the most important decisions parents make, and understanding how fees are determined can provide clarity and confidence in that choice. In Abu Dhabi, nursery fees reflect a balance between quality education, safety and financial sustainability.

ADEK carefully assesses multiple factors before granting approval to ensure these fees are reasonable and transparent. These include operational costs such as rent, staffing expenses to maintain appropriate child-to-teacher ratios and investments in educational materials and safety measures. Fees are also evaluated based on market trends and the sustainability of services. By taking these factors into account, parents can be assured that nursery fees are structured to support a safe, engaging and developmentally enriching start for their children.

A total of 225 private nurseries with 27,791 seats provide nurturing environments that support children’s cognitive, social, and emotional development during their formative years - critical for their future academic success and personal growth.

The 15 new private nurseries are:

Nursery name

Location

Average Fee

British Orchard Nursery

Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi

AED 17,750

Apple Field Nursery

Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi

AED 24,000

British Home Nursery

Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi

AED 24,000

Little Hand Nursery

Al Aamerah, Al Ain

AED 24,000

Learning Tree Nursery

Madinat Al Riyad, Abu Dhabi

AED 25,000

Little Genius Nursery

Zayed City, Al Dhafra

AED 25,900

Little Smarties Nursery

Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi

AED 26,000

Maple Tree International Nurseries

Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

AED 26,550

Kids Fantasy Nursery

MBZ City, Abu Dhabi

AED 27,000

Small Stars Nursery

Madinat Al Riyad, Abu Dhabi

AED 30,000

Thinkers Planet Nurseries

Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi

AED 32,000

Tiny Dreams Nursery

Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi

AED 36,000

Jack and Jill Nursery

Al Raha, Abu Dhabi

AED 45,000

Redwood Nursery

Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi

AED 51,375

Redwood Nursery

Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi

AED 51,375

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.