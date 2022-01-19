Another successful edition of the World Future Energy Summit wraps up with potential regional business worth billions of dollars in the pipeline

Abu Dhabi: The world’s leading business event for future energy and sustainability, the World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, NEOM Energy & Water and TAQA, concluded its third and final day at ADNEC Abu Dhabi with calls from governments, climate scientists and investors to accelerate adoption of the circular economy and scramble renewables usage in resource generation and consumption.

The World Future Energy Summit 2022 wrapped up with over 200 sessions of essential industry content on transformative technologies and developments, complemented by key sustainable development and climate change conferences and hundreds of technologies and innovations on the exhibition floor.

Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commented: “TAQA Group has had a very successful week at the World Future Energy Summit. Against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the event was a platform that brought together players from across the energy value chain for meaningful discussions around the energy transition. As we all support the UAE Net Zero 2050 ambitions, these gatherings become more important as they foster global collaboration and provide a venue to share our ideas as we all work together for a thriving future.”

The circular economy seeks to change environmental and financial practices and applies sustainable production and consumption practices while investing in natural resources. Resources are re-used, biological materials are regenerated while technical materials are repaired, reused, refurbished, and recycled. Transitioning to a circular economy can lead to several economic, environmental, and social benefits including increased disposable income through reduced cost of products and services, (disposable income of the average European household could increase 18 per cent by 2030 and 44 per cent by 2050 in a circular economy), reduced demand for virgin materials, a reduction in CO2 emissions, positive employment effect, improved quality of life, lower pollution, and more nutritious food.

The UAE has not only put in place a circular economy policy but is also committed to get 50 per cent of its electricity from renewables and nuclear by 2050. It will reduce carbon emissions by 70 per cent and increase energy efficiency by 40 per cent, which may help save it USD 700 billion by 2050. It has bid and may well be the first Middle Eastern nation to host the COP28 climate talks in 2023.

The World Future Energy Summit 2022 exhibition showcase featured the latest innovations and initiatives from NEOM, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, ADNOC, ENEC, TAQA, and EWEC.

On the final day of the World Future Energy Summit 2022, the Solar & Clean Energy Forum featured key discussions and presentations around ‘developing storage technologies for renewable projects,’ ‘the rise of hybrid power,’ ‘resiliency within power systems planning with variable renewable generation,’ and ‘advancing the circular economy in the solar industry.’ Participants included DNV GL, Babcock & Wilcox, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Azelio, Energy Vault, Summit Global Power, Pinsent Masons, Terabase Energy, Yellow Door Energy, and Energynautics, Frost & Sullivan, Engie, Ecoppia, SirajPower, Solarabic, NEOM Energy & Water, Sungrow, Infinity Power, Arab Renewable Energy Commission, TUV, and Rheinland.

Top global solar companies that showcased their latest innovations included Jinko Solar, Longi, NEXTracker, Sungrow, EDF and FTC Solar. Key speakers included Abdulaziz Al-Muhaiza, Executive Director, Treasury, Saudi Electricity Company; Daniel Calderon, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Alcazar Energy; Nawal Al-Hanaee, Director of Future Energy Department, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE; and Dr Emmanouil Kakaras, Executive Vice President, Next Energy Business, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA.

The EcoWASTE Forum featured speakers from Ricardo, BTS Biogas, De L'Arta, Ecyclex, Seramic Materials, Arthur D Little, Bee'ah, Babcock & Wilcox, Valmet Technologies, and Hitachi Zosen Inova. Key discussion points included ‘landfill reduction strategies,’ ‘waste-to-hydrogen,’ ‘waste-to-biofuel,’ and ‘accelerating regional waste to energy plans.’ According to the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi, approximately 41 per cent of all waste in the emirate comprises construction and demolition waste with electronic, food and agricultural waste posing significant challenges.

Key global exhibitors that displayed the latest technology and innovation for sustainable waste management in a circular economy were Averda, West Coast, Dulevo, Gorica and Green Mountains. Key speakers at the forum included Eng. Husain Ahmed Al Amoodi, License, Tariff, & Customer Service Director, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer); Naseebah AlMarzooqi, Director of Studies, Research and Development; Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE; Madhumohan Sreeram, Chief Innovation Officer, Dulsco; and Dr Rifat Chalabi, Chairman & CEO, Chinook Sciences.

Globally, almost 300 million tonnes of plastic pollution are produced and thrown each year, the equivalent weight of all humans, according to figures released by the UN Environment Programme. Only nine per cent of all plastic ever produced has been recycled, with the rest ending up in landfills, dumps, or the natural environment. The UN estimates that if current trends continue, the ocean could contain more plastic than fish by the year 2050, leading to its stress on the usage of renewables.

The Climate & Environment Forum featured Eedama, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Sustainable Square, Goumbook, Mesia, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Companies for Good, Accenture, Mr Usta, Authority of Social Contribution (Ma'an), UAE University, Emirates Bio Farm, Desert Control, Soma Mater, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), Holland Circular Hotspot, Bergen Carbon Solutions, Bee’ah, Khalifa University and UPS. The forum weighed in with sessions on ‘organic waste recycling’ and ‘from CO2 to valuable product,’ both in the context of the circular economy and a case study on the ‘Holland Circular Hotspot.’ It also discussed ‘promoting sustainable business through the sharing economy.’

The Water Forum featured MEED Projects, TRANSCO, PureBlue Water, Eshara Water, Hydraloop Middle East, Mott MacDonald, Al Ain Distribution Company, AECOM, Abu Dhabi University, Stantec, Dornier Consulting, AMCL, Isle Utilities, HSBC, RAK Wastewater Agency and ILF Engineer. The forum discussed ‘atmospheric water extraction - emergency backup or scalable strategy for clean water,’ ‘novel water reuse,’ ‘aquifer recharge and water security,’ and a case study on ‘GCC water and wastewater projects.’ It looked at atmospheric water technologies and approaches to harvesting it, their cost and value and if they were scalable. Regional governments are pushing for more efficient approaches to desalination and water reuse and the region's latest projects, where they are happening and why they are being built and commissioned, were discussed.

Top global exhibitors showcasing advanced water technology at the forum included Acciona, Utico, and Andritz. Notable speakers at the forum were Fatima Al Shaygi, Vice President of Thermal and Water, TAQA and Jesus Sancho, Middle East Director General of Acciona.

During his keynote case study on Digital Twins, Dr Shehab Al Ameri, Water Asset Division Manager at TRANSCO, said: “The decoupling strategy between Water and Power would realise efficiency improvements and utilise technology advancements in water management systems. TRANSCO plays a key role in advancing the renewables portfolio by enabling transmission of clean energy through our network.”

At the Smart Cities Forum, the participants included leaders from Wakecap, Khalifa University, Amana, KEO International Consultants, Arup, Aldar, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Cundall, AESG, Diamond Developers, Arab Renewable Energy Commission, Sensgreen, Enova, Ministry of Economy of Luxembourg, University of Wollongong in Dubai, Neosinga, VMware, Ark Energy, Taka Solutions, Emerge and Abu Dhabi Energy Services. Topics of discussion included, ‘meeting net-zero carbon targets and low carbon use in cities,’ ‘role of materials and technologies in promoting building efficiency,’ ‘opportunities from 5G in cities,’ and ‘re-energising the energy services (Esco) market.’ Cities account for 66 per cent of global energy demand and 70 per cent of carbon emissions. Building and construction account for 39 per cent of carbon emissions of which 28 per cent is from energy used during a building’s operation and 11 per cent during the construction process. Panel discussions stressed that if cities are to become carbon net zero, new ideas are required to reduce emissions.

"The World Future Energy Summit at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is the must-attend event of the year. Coming together with global leaders from government, businesses, and technology pioneers is imperative if we are to achieve our 2045 net-zero commitments. We used this platform to sign major deals in the field of Green Hydrogen, tangibly demonstrating our support of the region's climate ambitions. We look forward to next year's event," said Frederic Claux, Managing Director, Thermal and Supply, Asia Middle East and Africa of Engie.

The World Future Energy Summit 2022 showcased innovations for a sustainable future with seven country pavilions including Japan, Germany, China, Italy, Korea, France, and Switzerland. It displayed 18 new sustainable development innovations as part of ‘Innovate,’ a global Masdar City initiative for knowledge exchange.

The in-person business, innovation and knowledge exchange programme was hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, NEOM Energy & Water and TAQA. Other strategic partners for the event included: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer, as EcoWASTE Strategic Partner; the UAE Space Agency and Mubadala as ADSW Strategic Partners; Emirates Nuclear Emirates Corporation as ADSW Associate Partner; Total Energies as Energy Transition Partner; BP as Registration Sponsor; OXY as Carbon Management Partner; Aldar as Smart Cities Forum Sponsor and EWEC as ADSW Clean Energy Powered by Partner.

