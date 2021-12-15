Dubai, UAE : GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai student Sarvesh Sridhar, aged 9, was delighted when his book ‘Tom and the Treasure of Death Island’ was published and even happier when the Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education, Mr Sunny Varkey, met him in person to congratulate him on his success.

“It was a great honour and inspiration to meet Mr Varkey – he was very interested in my book and how I came to write it. I hope to write more such adventure books in the future,” said Sarvesh.

Mr Varkey, who also hosted Sarvesh’s parents Sridhar and Abirami and sister Shweta, added: “We always try to find the genius in all our children and Sarvesh’s talent as a writer is already clear to see. We will work hard with him at OOD to nurture his skills and help him to further successes.”

Sarvesh’s father, Sridhar, said: “It was great motivation for Sarvesh and his sister to meet Mr Varkey and definitely will help them to focus and aim higher in their studies and extracurricular activities.”

Sarvesh’s book ‘Tom and the Treasure of Death Island’ was published by Notion Press.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

