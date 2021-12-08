Dubai, UAE : GEMS Founder and Chairman, Mr Sunny Varkey, met UNESCO Director-General Ms Audrey Azoulay yesterday. They discussed a number of important issues involving education and philanthropy. Mr Varkey is a long-standing UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and a signatory of the Giving Pledge, committing half of his wealth to charity to help support teachers across the world. He was also responsible for introducing the Global Teacher Prize which awards $1 million every year to an outstanding educator. “I enjoyed very constructive and useful discussions with Ms Azoulay. I am honoured to play a role working with UNESCO to assist children around the world and help them access the greatest gift of all – a quality education,” said Mr Varkey.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

