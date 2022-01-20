Dubai, UAE : In recognition of its excellent work environment, Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the world leading wellness group and manufacturer of hygienic paper products and long-lasting germ protection solutions, has been recognized as a global Top Employer for 2022 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute.

FHH was named Top Employer Middle East 2022, as one of few employers worldwide recognized at the awards for its outstanding human resources strategy as well as employees’ experience and culture. The group’s operations in Egypt, Jordan, KSA and the UAE all achieved the highest global benchmark of HR practices which cover the areas of People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion.

Marking the group’s latest achievement, James Michael Lafferty, FHH’s CEO, said, “We are very proud of being recognized as a top employer in the field of FMCG. Attaining this certificate proves yet again that our motto – if we take care of our people, the business will take care of itself – is being put into action every single day. We know that our success as a company derives from the strength of our most important asset, our Fine people. That is why we are constantly working to create an environment that attracts and retains the very best, and always celebrate employees who excel both in their performance and in embodying our company values.”

Fine Hygienic Holding has around 3,000 employees from more than 40 nationalities spread among its operations in the MENA region with two headquarters: Amman and Dubai. To achieve the “Top Employer” award, the company went through a multi-stage certification program. Companies from all over the world wishing to participate in the award are required to fill a detailed survey covering six HR domains consisting of 20 topics and undergo extensive auditing for each HR process. The Top Employers Institute specializes in the alignment of practices and policies through a global program based on benchmarking best HR practices to grant the global workforce with full outstanding people practices.

About Fine Hygienic Holding:

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and the MENA’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. With its commitment to becoming “the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world,” the Group focuses on wellness, sustainability, state-of-the-art production processes, pioneering CSR programs, and award-winning products. The company offers a diverse array of products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions, in addition to innovative personal protective equipment (PPE), long lasting germ protection solutions and natural nutritional supplements

