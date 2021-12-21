Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has launched its remote monitoring solution using the Internet of Things (IoT) with a pilot project at select Aster facilities in UAE.

Sensors, located at the select Aster pharmacies and clinics, will record temperature changes and energy consumption based on current voltage, amongst other data which includes footfall. These statistics are then collated by a remote management system, which provides live readings for Farnek technicians.

The data is then subsequently driven by Machine Learning (ML) and an artificial intelligence (AI) based analytical platform, producing timely alerts, analytical reports and dashboards utilised for day-to-day and predictive maintenance, forecasting and planning.

Thresholds can then be set and benchmarked against similar facilities and assets and if there is a breach of those standards, alerts are sent in real time to a 24/7 command centre and technical teams who by using mobility solutions can take appropriate action. The platform also uses encryption protocols safeguarding the data with bank grade security.

“Introduction of the smart system at these select facilities will enable us to set a model for IoT enabled facilities management aimed at bringing in energy efficient and effective management which would enhance a customer’s experience with Aster. With plans to extend the set-up to all Aster clinics, pharmacies and hospitals, the introduction is in alignment with Aster’s ESG goals,” said Hanie Abdul Sathar, Director of EuroHealth Systems - managing the project for Aster.

“The project highlights how we can provide practical business intelligence to our customers and as such add real value to our market proposition. Data about footfall, can be extremely valuable to our clients. If they correlated footfall with revenue and product portfolio over regular periods and benchmarked that with other stores in different locations, it could initiate changes in stock ordering or opening times. It could also help managers plan their staffing requirements to cover heavy demand periods,” said Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek.

“This is an extremely exciting juncture for FM. It is where ML and AI come into play as we are harnessing big data from all participating Aster locations. That immediately gives us a valuable benchmark,” commented Kelvin Vargheese, Senior Director – Total Facilities Management, Farnek.

“With measurement thresholds agreed and set, if the temperature goes beyond a certain point, we know exactly where the problem is and a maintenance team can be dispatched to rectify the issue, unless the external variables are in question. This is the future of predictive facilities management,” he added.

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com

-Ends-

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/ labs1 and over 300 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,000 plus dedicated staff including 3,029 doctors and 6,729 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.

