Abu Dhabi : The fun continued on day two of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), with an exclusive athlete meet and greet in the FINA Market Street & Event Village.

Taking place at the Meet the Champions Area, fans got to meet their swimming heroes and were treated to special athlete autograph signings, once-in-a-lifetime fan engagements and selfie opportunities.

Elite swimmers included Italy’s 200m freestyle swimmer Alberto Razzetti, Canada’s Tessa Cieplucha, who specialises in 400m medley and Austrian 400m freestyle Felix Auboeck, who all took time out of their busy schedules to meet the fans who will be cheering them on during the championships at the iconic Etihad Arena.

Running daily until December 21, from 9:00am- 9:00pm, the FINA Market Street & Event Village is where the action takes place, outside of the pool, offering visitors an action-packed six days, filled with world-class sporting action, family-friendly entertainment, cultural learning experiences and once-in-a-lifetime athlete meet and greets.

Tickets for the FINA World Swimming Championships are still available across several categories including individual race heats (starting from AED 10), individual race finals (starting from AED 25) and exclusive packages for all races (starting from AED 150). Family packages are also available for two adults and two children under the age of sixteen, and start from AED 50, for individual races and AED 500 for all races.

