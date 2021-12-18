PHOTO
Abu Dhabi : The fun continued on day two of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), with an exclusive athlete meet and greet in the FINA Market Street & Event Village.
Taking place at the Meet the Champions Area, fans got to meet their swimming heroes and were treated to special athlete autograph signings, once-in-a-lifetime fan engagements and selfie opportunities.
Elite swimmers included Italy’s 200m freestyle swimmer Alberto Razzetti, Canada’s Tessa Cieplucha, who specialises in 400m medley and Austrian 400m freestyle Felix Auboeck, who all took time out of their busy schedules to meet the fans who will be cheering them on during the championships at the iconic Etihad Arena.
Running daily until December 21, from 9:00am- 9:00pm, the FINA Market Street & Event Village is where the action takes place, outside of the pool, offering visitors an action-packed six days, filled with world-class sporting action, family-friendly entertainment, cultural learning experiences and once-in-a-lifetime athlete meet and greets.
Tickets for the FINA World Swimming Championships are still available across several categories including individual race heats (starting from AED 10), individual race finals (starting from AED 25) and exclusive packages for all races (starting from AED 150). Family packages are also available for two adults and two children under the age of sixteen, and start from AED 50, for individual races and AED 500 for all races.
For more information, please visit: http://fina-abudhabi2021.com/
About Abu Dhabi Sports Council
Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.
The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.
These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women's Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.
Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport
ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities
Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health.
ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents.
These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.
ABOUT FINA
The Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), founded in 1908, is the governing body for aquatics worldwide. FINA's five disciplines - Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Diving, Water Polo and Artistic Swimming - are all included in the Olympic programme. High Diving made its first appearance in FINA events at the 2013 FINA World Championships. FINA counts 209 affiliated National Federations across five continents and its headquarters are based in Lausanne (SUI).
FINA has partnered with world-wide brands over the years which strengthen the value around the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m). A magnificent event distributed to over 200 territories globally, welcoming the participation of approximately 950 athletes from over 175 countries, competing in 46 events over a 6-day format. This world-class competition is complemented by the FINA World Aquatics Convention which brings together the aquatic’s community in a unique B2B experience.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.