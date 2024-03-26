Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas Mall is excited to announce its upcoming 'Spend and Win' campaign. Running from 1 to 14 April 2024, shoppers who spend a minimum of AED 300 at the mall will qualify for incredible daily prizes and the chance to win a grand prize of AED 100,000.

Inspired by the cherished tradition of Eidiya, a traditional gift marking the arrival of Eid, the campaign will see 14 daily winners, as well as a grand prize winner. While daily winners will each be rewarded with an Aldar Gift Card worth AED 10,000, the highlight of the campaign is the grand prize of an AED 100,000 Aldar Gift Card.

To enter, shoppers must simply scan the “Spin and Win” QR code, which will be displayed throughout the mall, and upload their receipt, showing a minimum spend of AED 300 at any Yas Mall store.

What sets this campaign apart is the versatility of the gift card. The Aldar Gift Card can be redeemed at several retail, hospitality, and entertainment outlets. This includes Yas Mall, World Trade Centre (WTC), retail outlets and restaurants within Aldar communities, renowned hotels and theme parks on Yas Island, and Saadiyat Beach Club in Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain and Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

Yas Mall invites all shoppers to embrace the joyous spirit of Eidiya and join in the excitement of winning fantastic prizes during this year’s 'Spend and Win' campaign.

About Yas Mall

Yas Mall offers an unparalleled retail selection combined with world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure attractions. The mall houses more than 370 leading international and regional retail brands, F&B outlets, a 20-screen state-of-the-art cinema operated by VOX Cinemas an award-winning children's 'edutainment' Zone, KidZania, the region’s first mall-based coworking space, CLOUD spaces, and a Town Square in the heart of the mall.

The mall’s major redevelopment project in 2022 has introduced revamped and new innovative concepts that enhanced the retail experience and provided a diverse offering for tenants and visitors. This is in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for its future, contributing to boosting the economy, adapting to the evolving needs of customers, and developing global retail trends.

Yas Mall became the first mall in the UAE capital to receive a certificate of Gold from the World Disability Union, which honours the entities that implement high standards and practices for People of Determination.

