Abu Dhabi Global Market unveils a new week-long financial-business programme, complementing milestone events in the region like Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, FIFA World Cup and COP27.

ADFW will include ADGM’s popular Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival, with previous speakers including $95billion start-up founder John Collison, New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeff Sprecher, global banking CEOs and more.

New introductions include Crypto Abu Dhabi, the R.A.C.E. sustainability summit and Start-up Campus, along with a host of private and partner events.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as a Strategic Economic Partner, unveil a ground-breaking flagship platform, the ‘Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW)’, which is set to run between 14th November 2022 and 18th November 2022. Following the global success of ADGM’s popular Fintech Abu Dhabi festival, ADFW will further build on the emirate’s position as a world-class financial hub.

The week-long event will be staged across twelve events, congregating global financial market leaders from a wide array of backgrounds and expertise such as financial technology & innovation, start-ups & enterprises, venture funding & investments, asset management & capital markets, planet & society, and related economic policies & regulations that are being introduced globally. With the inclusion of the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival, the event will witness the likes of John Collison, Founder of a USD 95 billion start-up, Stripe and New York Stock Exchange Chairman, Jeff Sprecher along with global banking CEOs and more, returning as speakers and part of ADFW 2022. New interesting introductions to the event include Crypto Abu Dhabi, Start-up Campus, the R.A.C.E. (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration, Ecosystem) sustainability summit and Asset Abu Dhabi which will host around 300 senior investors from 30 countries, with USD 4trillion+ of assets under management

Commenting on the launch of ADFW, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, ADGM said: “As I look back on the past successes of Fintech Abu Dhabi’s Editions, and head to what comes next, I see us amid an exciting transformational era. We are on the cusp of a new, digital future, and making progress on a continuum of highly significant and progressive economic challenges. Harnessing these exciting opportunities regionally and internationally is of prime importance to ADGM. This pioneering edition of the ADFW looks to achieve that and couldn’t have been timed better.”

“ADFW plays the role of an innovative platform, convening the leadership of the global financial markets to engage, connect, and collaborate on various facets of change we are witnessing while bolstering Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international financial hub. The cross-border attention garnered by Abu Dhabi from the global financial community and the global reach established by the investment landscape in the Emirate is gradually leading it to be recognised as the ‘Capital of capital’. The first edition of ADFW is the brainchild of these ideas and aims to start in-depth discussions on these topics with an enriched multitude of financial industry leaders from every corner of the world. We look forward to bringing this ground-breaking flagship event to the global financial community” H.E. Al Zaabi added.

H.E. Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development explains, “The global banking and financial system is an integral part of any country’s overall macro-economic growth and development equation. Abu Dhabi Finance Week now forms a vital block in the Capital’s business events calendar. From global shifts in monetary and fiscal policies, stock markets and valuations, digital currencies, public and private equity, green financing, financial inclusion and financial regulations to many other hot topics guiding everyone’s business agenda, rest assured, this platform will work to thoroughly address and critique current financial and economic headwinds and aim to pre-empt for future movements.”

“At ADDED, we drive an integrated business-financial economic model, harnessing and growing a beneficial business network for investors and enterprises. Working closely with our colleagues at the ADGM, brings about a new era in Public-Private Partnership, as we work to shape a progressive and resilient future for the Capital’s financial sector.”, he further added.

The event is powered by ADGM in collaboration with other key government stakeholders shaping Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem, and also draws on the analyses and expertise of a select global list of Public and Private organizations, coming together on one single platform.

ADFW 2022 is another milestone in ADGM’s rich contribution to the financial industry in the region and beyond. This strategic gathering has been planned to complement several major global events taking place across the MENA region and is expected to be one of the most significant and widely covered investments and finance trade assemblies on the world event calendar of the financial industry.

The registration window for ADFW 2022 is open and encourages the regional and international financial community to be a part of this pioneering event.

Visit this link to register for ADFW 2022 now - adfinanceweek.com/

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

