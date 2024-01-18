Middle East and North African (MENA) countries are making bold moves toward clean energy. They're supercharging renewable energy, embracing electric vehicles, and driving green hydrogen innovation. With cutting-edge tech like grid storage, micro-grids, and hydrogen export hubs, they're seizing an unprecedented opportunity.



But what makes it truly exciting is that the MENA region isn't just keeping pace; it's leading the charge with innovative solutions. As they harness their unique advantages for renewable energy, they're not just improving local energy markets; they're poised to become global clean energy leaders. However, this transition is a journey that demands long-term planning and bold actions from policymakers and businesses. Success will rely on strong partnerships, robust technologies, and sustainable finance. With a commitment to economic diversification, workforce development, and visionary leadership, the MENA region is set to become a central player in the global energy transformation.

In partnership with Dii Desert Energy and the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, World Hydrogen MENA brings together the entire hydrogen value chain across MENA and the rest of the world to accelerate global clean hydrogen development. With favourable geographic conditions for renewables and an established traditional energy export sector, the region has an exceptional opportunity to become a global clean hydrogen powerhouse.

Building on the success of the 2022 & 2023 congresses and coming just a few short months after COP28, the 2024 programme will feature 100+ expert speakers and 500+ attendees from across MENA, Europe and Asia, coming together to tackle the latest developments, challenges and opportunities facing hydrogen in the region.

What's happening at World Hydrogen MENA 2024?

Download the brochure to explore the full agenda and floorplan, explore topics & themes, sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, how to attend, and much more.

You can view the entire speaker lineup and explore the agenda and exhibition floorplan in the event brochure here.

As the region's longest-standing hydrogen congress, World Hydrogen MENA is on a mission to create the leading deal-making platform, to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen projects, policy and connect international and local stakeholders.

