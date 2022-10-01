Dubai, UAE: The 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) was supported by 12 local and international sponsors, including Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group, Emirates Global Aluminium, Dragon Oil, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Emirates NBD, National Bonds Corporation, Dubal Holding, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), Dubai Green Fund, Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), and BMW.

WGES was held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy on 28-29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the WGEO, commended the Summit’s sponsors, highlighting the importance of strengthening international partnerships in facing global challenges, supporting climate action, consolidating sustainability and accelerating the transition towards a sustainable green economy to ensure a bright future for all.

“Thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership and combined local and global efforts, the Summit has emerged as a significant global platform that brings together local and international VIPs, including presidents and government leaders, many speakers, officials, representatives of government organisations, media professionals, experts and academicians. They exchange experiences and discuss strategies and effective solutions of climate change adaptation and mitigation, carbon neutrality and related global ambitions,” said Al Tayer.

Platinum Sponsors

ENOC Group

“In line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at ENOC we are committed to investing in young people to achieve sustainable development throughout our operations. As we are playing a crucial and dynamic role in the sustainable growth of our country’s economy, taking part in conversations that address climate change and supporting a world-class event such as World Green Economy Summit is a top priority for the Group,” said HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC.

Emirates Global Aluminium

“Decarbonising the global economy requires cooperation between nations and industries. Forums like the World Green Economy Summit provide a platform for this cooperation to grow and thrive, and we look forward to making new partnerships and strengthening existing ones. We also look forward to celebrating the successes we have already achieved, such as our cooperation with DEWA to make EGA the first company in the world to produce aluminium using the power of the sun,” said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium.

Dragon Oil

“Energy companies have played an important role in serving the global demand for energy, as economies have expanded and populations have grown. Today, Dragon Oil, along with the industry, are mobilising to find solutions for global challenges such as climate change, growing population and urbanisation, uncertainties from political disputes and economic headwinds. We believe that the energy industry using its experience and know-how accumulated over a century, together with the advancements in technology, will transform into a more efficient and clean industry and will retain its presence in the energy value chain,” said Ali Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil.

Empower

“The World Green Economy Summit is a global strategic platform that brings together influential leaders and decision-makers in the areas of supporting the green economy and promoting energy efficiency and conservation. Empower, the world’s largest district cooling services provider, is keen to continue supporting this Summit and actively participating in it to translate its qualitative efforts in keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its contributions in the field of green transformation and the use of digital technologies and AI applications,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates NBD

“s a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, we are proud to be the platinum sponsors of this year's World Green Economy Summit being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is imperative for businesses across the globe to work collaboratively in order to swiftly address the sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Pursuing effective ESG initiatives requires each one of us to rethink the way we can overcome new challenges, and events such as the WGES provide significant opportunities for organisations to share their vision for change and prosperity. At Emirates NBD, we have a long history of integrating ESG into our core business practices. With our continued investments and efforts, we are confident of achieving our short- and long-term sustainability aspirations in line with those of the UAE Government. We are looking forward to the summit and engaging in impactful conversations with other respective industry leaders,” said Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head – Corporate and Institutional Banking at Emirates NBD.

Gold Sponsor

National Bonds Corporation

“We are pleased to be a part of the 2022 edition of the World Green Economy Summit and look forward to engaging with like-minded partners who have a passion for green projects. As a Sharia-compliant organisation, we are deeply convinced that all businesses and all industries have a responsibility toward building a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) quotient. Through a global platform like this, we have a real opportunity to find actionable solutions together and foster a deeper understanding of sustainability issues to encourage everyone to be stewards of change,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, National Bonds Corporation.

Silver Sponsor

Dubal Holding

“We are honoured to be a sponsor of the WGES 2022 as it aligns with our mission to promote the transition to a sustainable green economy. Such platforms provide an opportunity for all stakeholders, including decision-makers, innovators, specialists, and academicians, to create a framework to speed up the transition in order to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone. Dubal Holding has been investing in promising projects to foster the advancement of sustainable technology and help attain a circular economy in Dubai. We are confident that this Summit will help us to add to our portfolio of green investments,” said Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad, CEO of Dubal Holding.

Strategic Sponsors

Etihad ESCO

“I am pleased to welcome all participants and guests to WGES, one of the leading global forums on the green economy. It supports the widespread acceptance and increased importance of green industrialisation. The Summit will bring experts from the field of climate change, energy efficiency, performance contracting and financial institutions, providing a great opportunity to discuss strategies and effective solutions which will accelerate the transition towards a sustainable green economy. Bringing expertise under one roof at this event will enable us to find innovative solutions for clean and renewable energy projects that will support Dubai as a leading example of energy efficiency, regionally and globally, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy source by 2050,” said Dr. Waleed AlNuaimi, Acting CEO of Etihad ESCO.

Dubai Green Fund

“WGES provides an important platform for Dubai Green Fund, the first of its kind impact investment platform launched by the Government of Dubai, to connect with the international and local community to discuss and identify green and sustainable investment opportunities, technologies and solutions to support the transition to net zero in Dubai and globally,” said Pinaki Aich, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Green Fund.

Technology Sponsor

Moro

“Moro Hub is glad to be a part of the 8th WGES. We have always been committed to achieving sustainable development, and our state-of-the-art solutions and services are crafted to promote green efficiency. In line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims at transforming Dubai into a global clean energy centre by 2050, at WGES, we will leverage our presence by showcasing our carbon-neutral cloud & data centre services along with proven and integrated smart cities solutions that will enable government and enterprise clients to enhance their operations and achieve net zero goals. This collaboration with WGES is a strategic initiative that will accelerate the green economy and reinforce Dubai’s position as the capital of the green economy in the world,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Sustainable Transport Partner

BMW

“It is a great honour to join as the Sustainable Transport Partner at WGES, with AGMC providing an award-winning fleet of BMW models for the prestigious attendees of this event. Sustainability is a key pillar at the BMW Group, and we at AGMC are delighted to be involved in one of the world’s leading global forums on the green economy. This Summit presents an ideal platform to be a part of the wider conversation on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals while inspiring the next generation through creative thinking to advance our collective sustainability initiatives. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate further with fellow leaders in the global sustainability drive, as well as showcase the developments within the sustainable mobility solutions industry at this year’s Summit, as we collectively work towards creating a more sustainable future, driven by a beneficial and green circular economy,” said Ayhan Olcer, CEO of BMW AGMC.

