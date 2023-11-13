Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) attracts hundreds of local and international companies that specialise in all sectors of the water industry. This includes water production, purification, treatment, desalination, sustainability, infrastructure, flow management, wastewater treatment, waste disposal, water extraction from air and others.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai from 15 to 17 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, the exhibition has evolved into a globally anticipated annual forum. It gathers companies, officials, policymakers, and industry experts from various critical sectors to exchange skills and knowledge and learn about the latest technologies and innovations in energy, water, environment, green development, smart cities, clean and renewable energy, and decarbonisation. The exhibition supports the UAE efforts to achieve sustainable development. It also promotes Dubai as a global pioneering hub for clean energy and a green economy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies is showing its Ma Hawa initiative, which aims to define the future of sustainable water solutions in the Middle East and North Africa. Its innovative air-to-water generation technology revolutionises the water landscape, offering ‘Made in UAE’ products that turn air into a vital resource, ensuring premium-quality drinking water.

ZLD is highlighting its innovative plant for water desalination. The sustainable eco-friendly, accessible to all, and affordable plant uses Zero Liquid Discharge solution and consumes very little energy. The process leaves no harmful byproducts and produces only water and salt. “At WETEX, we highlight our unwavering pledge to shape a sustainable future. This is by providing innovative solutions to change the course of desert regions facing water scarcity. We dared to transform brackish water into freshwater, making life more sustainable in arid desert conditions. It’s a story of resilience and innovation, and together, we’re crafting a narrative where water scarcity finds its solution,” said Abdul Jabbar Gargash, Inventor & Founder of AJG Holding, the parent company of ZLD.

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory (ADPF) is demonstrating its GRP/GRV/GRE pipes and related fittings. INQAAZ Water Treatment Equipment is showing its anti-scaling equipment for water treatment and purification. The Portuguese company Chemitek is launching a new development of the world’s first ANSI Non-Metallic pump (Lined Trapezoidal Volute Casing Design) used for various applications handling acidic & alkali media at elevated temperatures up to 210 degrees Celsius, with achieved efficiency up to 80% & range of 1000 M3/hr. “Chemitek is eagerly anticipating our first-time participation at WETEX , an event dedicated to the pivotal themes of water and solar energy, two of the most critical elements for our planet’s future. The knowledge and insights we expect to gain from this event promise to be invaluable as we navigate the challenges of sustainability and renewable resources in our ever-evolving world,” said Firoj Mulani, Managing Director of Chemitek.

The Chinese company, Qingdao LuminSens Marine Technology, will showcase a portable water quality analyser, an online water quality analyser that provides data for remote monitoring, and a wireless water quality analyser for real-time monitoring of dissolved oxygen, water temperature, and other indicators.

“WETEX is probably one of the best platforms to showcase products in water treatment technology. Organised in Dubai, it conveniently attracts company representatives from Europe, West Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world. The venue and facilities are brilliant and very suitable for exhibitors and visitors. I have been exhibiting and visiting at WETEX for the last ten years and have always found this fruitful,” said Himanshu Budhia, Director of GSE Filter Pvt. Ltd, India. GSE Filter will highlight its Wound PP Micron Cartridge Filters that are validated in testing by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), with 99% filtration efficiency.

“We have been part of WETEX for the last several years. This event is the perfect stage for innovation, a hub for sustainable solutions, and a community of like-minded individuals. This is why we are always glad to be part of this event and contribute to the energy, enthusiasm, and vision of this remarkable community,” said AR Laxman, Industry Manager – WWW at Endress+Hauser. The Swiss company Endress+Hauser highlights Memosens technology, which has revolutionised liquid analysis technology. It converts the measured value to a digital signal and transfers it inductively to the transmitter, eliminating the problems associated with moisture, and offering safe data transfer. It also highlights its Netilion cloud-based ecosystem, which connects the physical and digital worlds to send valuable information from the field straight to smart devices.

The German company VEGA showcases its advanced sensors for radar level measurement with 80-GHz for wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water treatment plans. The German company IMPREG is showcasing its UV-cured CIPP liners for pipe and sewer trenchless rehabilitation.

The US-based global company Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS) is showing its on-site Chlorine Dioxide generating systems under the Klorigen brand, for disinfection. Chlorine dioxide is safe and easy to use while being more environmentally friendly. POL-EKO from Poland will showcase its thermostatic laboratory equipment, metal furniture, fume cupboards and water and wastewater management equipment.

