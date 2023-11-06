Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) has added DAMAC Properties to its list of participants. The list includes thousands of local and international exhibitors specialising in energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles, sustainable cities, and other vital sectors.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023 under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the exhibition, DAMAC Properties will showcase its latest technologies, innovations, and solutions for smart buildings. DAMAC will also highlight its efforts to incorporate best sustainable practices in its current and future projects. These include installing Green Charger stations across its projects in collaboration with DEWA.

DAMAC Properties uses recycling systems, sustainable irrigation systems, energy recovery ventilation and PV solar systems. The company will also showcase its DAMAC Lagoons community, for which DAMAC is currently applying for a LEED gold certification, making it the first master community in the UAE to receive the rating under the LEED Cities and Communities Rating System. The project has adopted green and sustainable features throughout its development phases, from design to construction and operation. DAMAC will also present its mega project Safa One de GRISOGONO.

“WETEX and DSS, the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability, and related sectors and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide, supports green and renewable technologies, initiatives, and projects. This contributes to achieving the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, that maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. The people-centric Plan is focused on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness. We are pleased to have local and international real estate developers chose WETEX and DSS as an ideal platform to support the prosperity of their business. The exhibition provides them with a significant opportunity to reach thousands of companies, exhibitors, participants, officials, and decision-makers from around the world to make deals and build partnerships, as well as identify market needs. This paves the way for more sustainable cities and residential communities in the region and the world. This year’s edition of WETEX and DSS holds special significance as it is being held a few days before the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai. During this time, the UAE will be at the centre of the world’s attention, aiming to achieve great strides towards a brighter and more sustainable future for humanity,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS.

“This year marks a significant milestone in WETEX’s journey in driving the UAE’s sustainability goals and supporting the future vision of the UAE’s leadership. Over time, the exhibition has developed into a platform that gathers decision-makers in advocating environmentally adaptive practices to position Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for a green economy. At DAMAC Properties, we understand corporate governance responsibility and the need to adopt sustainability and sustainable building practices in our core business. Our participation at WETEX will showcase our energy-efficient practices and integrated sustainable designs and principles in our building and construction ecosystem, which will reflect our commitment to sustainability and to a greener, more resilient future,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAMAC Properties, on their company’s first participation in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

