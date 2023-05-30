Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s annual Leisure Show came to a close today at Dubai World Trade Centre following three days of product showcases, innovations, and industry insights currently shaping health, wellness and fitness within hospitality.

The show, which got underway on Tuesday and was co-located alongside The Hotel Show, included a one-day summit where top specialists from around the region and wider world gathered to discuss the most recent developments in customisation, personalisation, and sustainability for the best results in wellness environments.

Delivering the keynote for the Leisure & Wellness Conference, Mohamed Al Mheiri, Director of the Health Tourism Department at Dubai Health Authority identified government collaboration and the rise in medical tourism as key parts of the UAE’s wellness and tourism mix.

“The wellness industry has seen significant growth in the past decade or so,” he said. “The Dubai Health Authority has actively been supporting Dubai Economy and Tourism to establish the emirate as a global wellness destination. By doing so, we have diligently promoted Dubai as a leading hub for medical and wellness tourism, resulting in the attraction of more than 670,000 tourists in 2022.”

The summit also featured a panel discussion led by Theresa Winkler, Director of Spa & Wellness at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group; Mirza Ibracevic, Director of Recreation & Spa at Le Meridien Hotel; and Christian Kiefer, CEO & Founder of Rayya Wellness & Wellbeing at Holistic Healing.

Kiefer, who operates from The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, said: “Our success is built upon a foundation of continual education and a deep understanding of the unique needs within the region. There is a lack of education around wellness treatments and their various forms, leading us to consistently educate ourselves on up-and-coming trends globally. What we are seeing is more demand for innovative practices such as sleep studies, circadian rhythm awareness, and frequency-based therapies that positively impact the body."

Elsewhere, SkyTechSport, a tech-driven indoor sports simulator company, showcased its trademark ski and snowboard simulators, the only professional snow sports trainer of its kind used by the United States Ski Team. Identifying a gap in the MENA market for such equipment, Connor Bishop, Sales Manager at SkyTechSport, said climate restrictions in the region have rendered skiing as “definitely a sport we want to focus on”.

He added: “Over the past 18 months, we have established a solid base in Dubai with our MENA HQ and have begun conversations with several adventure parks, hotels, and resorts, who have approached us to install the ski and snowboard simulators in their properties. With the region's love for extreme sports paired with our world-class technology, we believe we can take indoor extreme sports to the next level.”

The company also showcased its latest product, the BotBoxer – a robotic punchbag and the world’s only AI interactive sports simulator for martial arts designed from the ground up to be what the company deems “the perfect sparring partner”.

The Leisure Show, co-located alongside The Hotel Show, INDEX, and Workspace will return to Dubai World Trade Centre again next year, on May 28-30 2024.

