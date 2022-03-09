Expanded DIVE section targets the entire diving industry, with activations including a Dive Pool and Dive Talks Area

Dubai, UAE : From complimentary watersports to an art gallery housing maritime-themed and purpose-made sculptures for yachts, from a high-end supercar showcase to a luxury hospitality pop-up hangout, the 28th Dubai International Boat Show - now open at Dubai Harbour - features a wide range of immersive, engaging community activities to ensure the Middle East’s largest and most-popular leisure marine event provides something for everyone.

Running until 13th March, this year’s multi-faceted show is built to attract visitors from across a broad spectrum of interests. Adding to an incredible display of cutting-edge products from more than 800 nautical brands such as Al Ghanim Marine, Iguana Yachts, and Seakeeper Inc, the five-day spectacular also features various leisure-focused activities and a range of exclusive launches, including Proudly UAE - a show-wide campaign spotlighting the best homegrown marine lifestyle talent.

Watersports Paradise by watersports experts SS Marine is offering complimentary kayaking, paddle boarding and other sessions. With tonnes of child-friendly activations to encourage increased learning about the leisure marine industry, the Kids Area provides entertainment and fun for younger maritime minds.

Luxury resort and spa Nikki Beach is providing a space to relax and unwind throughout the show, with a mouth-watering menu of food and beverages, stunning views of Ain Dubai, and exclusive pop-up F&B options to ensure visitors can enjoy a sundowner or a few bites while basking in the blissful surroundings.

Visitors keen to dive into casual dining options can also enjoy various other food and snack options. The ever-popular Black Tap offers a fresh twist on the classic NYC burger joint, while House of Pop’s 100% natural ice and Moshi’s fusion of momo and sushi is also available on site.

Recognising the UAE-wide boom in diving interest during the pandemic, the expanded DIVE area at Dubai International Boat Show covers all facets of diving. With DIVE MENA Expo providing a place for enthusiasts to explore and purchase equipment, the Dive Pool features regular technique-based displays, while the Dive Talks area houses dive-related discussions ranging from disability in diving, to wreck and freediving exploration.

Aligning with Dubai’s enduring love of luxury, the Supercar Promenade will see the return of Dubai’s rarest cars. The Bugatti Chiron 110 is the most expensive car present, with a price tag of a whopping AED 21 million. The rarest car on display is a black Enzo Ferrari, the world’s only black Enzo Ferrari that is signed by Enzo Ferrari himself. Elsewhere, Bentley is displaying two of its rarest road vehicle models.

Marine Art Gallery is also exhibiting a collection of sea-themed artworks and sculptures from renowned global and local names, including Crystal Caviar, who specialises in bohemian crystal chandeliers and glass lighting, Slovenia-based modern stone producer Marmor Hotavlje, and Vlastimil Beranek, the incredible Czech glass sculpturist.

Making its Dubai International Boat Show debut, Proudly UAE turns the event’s international spotlight on local talent, acknowledging the country’s rich maritime heritage, and envisioning a future through nautical innovation. With launches from UAE heavyweights such as Gulf Craft and Al Fajer Marine, as well as talks from the first female Emirati captain, Proudly UAE promises to raise awareness of the country’s best brands, and highlight the UAE’s growing importance in the global maritime industry. Elsewhere at the show, local brands such as specialty coffee concept OATH, Carter & White, with their wide range of marine hospitality products, and luxury chocolatier Leaves Chocolate, are demonstrating the Emirates’ eclectic spectrum of local talent.

Dubai International Boat Show will also host the annual DIMC (Dubai International Marine Club) Fishing Competition - the traditional event for the city’s best fishermen and women compete, as well as a Captains’ Night, dedicated to regional and international captains and affording them an exclusive opportunity to network and share knowledge with their peers to quicken industry development.

On-site registration will not be available; registration must be completed in advance via www.boatshowdubai.com

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 runs from 9th-13th March at Dubai Harbour, the event’s Venue Host and VIP Registration Partner.

