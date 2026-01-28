Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced its strategic partnership with American University of Sharjah (AUS) for the 2026 “Together We Rise” campaign, reaffirming its commitment to shaping communities that inspire innovation, sustainability, and growth.

Guided by its core values of heritage, humanity, and progress, Alef Group believes in building not just exceptional spaces, but also opportunities that empower individuals and foster a brighter future. This collaboration reflects Alef Group’s dedication to investing in education, community development, and the next generation of leaders.

Presented under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, "Together We Rise" is AUS' flagship initiative focused on providing scholarships to deserving students, paving the way for academic excellence and equal opportunity. As a cornerstone partner, Alef Group will support key signature events AUS Giving Day, the AUS Alumni Reunion, the AUS Benefit Suhoor, and Get Active for Education designed to unite the AUS community while advancing access to education for students in need.

As part of the campaign, Alef Group will support several signature events designed to bring the AUS community together while enhancing access to education for students in need. These include:

AUS Alumni Reunion: Bringing together former students to reconnect and contribute to the legacy of giving back.

AUS Benefit Suhoor: A meaningful gathering during Ramadan to raise funds for tuition assistance.

AUS Giving Day: A powerful day of action, encouraging donations to support scholarships.

Get Active for Education: A dynamic event combining fitness and philanthropy to inspire collective action for a great cause.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, commented: “At Alef, we believe in fostering sustainable growth by investing in people, ideas, and communities. Our partnership with AUS reflects our unwavering commitment to education and empowerment, values that align with the core mission of the 'Together We Rise' Campaign. By supporting this vital initiative, Alef Group is proud to help pave the way for bright futures, ensuring deserving students have the resources to reach their full potential. We look forward to continuing our support for youth-focused opportunities in the years to come."

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, added: “AUS is proud to work with Alef Group on a campaign that brings the wider community together around a shared priority: education. ‘Together We Rise’ expands tuition support for high-potential students and reinforces the values that sustain strong societies, including responsibility, inclusion and the belief that talent should never be limited by circumstance.”

The "Together We Rise" Campaign marks an important collaboration between Alef Group and AUS, reinforcing their shared vision for a brighter, more inclusive future. By focusing on education as a cornerstone of progress, the partnership reflects Alef Group’s human-centric approach to enhancing lives and building community-driven initiatives in the UAE.

Looking ahead, Alef Group is exploring future sponsorship opportunities to further its mission of empowering youth and fostering talent across the region.

About Alef

Alef Group is a privately held destination and lifestyle experience developer, founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing meaningful and connected communities that celebrate creativity, innovation, and cultural pride through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 13 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group's diverse and premium portfolio leads the way in business, leisure, and residential projects, creating places that inspire connection, creativity, and a better life.

Capitalising on the consistent growth of the Emirate and its unique geographical position as the connecting link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alef Group recognises the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis. Evolving beyond its Sharjah roots, Alef Group today positions itself as a home-grown UAE regional creative destination company developing with heritage, guided by vision, and inspired by humanity.

Alef Group continues to invest in strategic joint ventures with credible entities, with a business scope that covers multiple divisions united by a shared purpose of human connection, cultural authenticity, and progressive thinking.