Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is prepared to welcome the world’s foremost innovators, decision-makers, and industry leaders to the seventh and largest edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), taking place from 20 to 22 January 2026. Additionally, the International Defence Conference (IDC) will set the stage a day prior, on 19 January, gathering senior leaders and experts to explore the future of intelligent autonomy in defence.

Held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, IDC stands as the premier global platform for defence and security leaders to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of defence.

Taking place under the theme “Smart Horizons: Redefining Defence Through Intelligent Autonomy,” IDC offers an agenda that centres around interconnected themes that reflect the evolving landscape of modern defence digital command networks, the integration of autonomy into operations, and the development of global standards for autonomous systems. These highlight a defence environment where AI and autonomy are not just technological advancements but transformative forces, with new approaches to command, operational integration, and international cooperation, all grounded in trust, ethical responsibility, and robust standards.

Over 700 international defence leaders, military attaches and international delegations from around the world will be in attendance to network with leading industry professionals from around the world, gain actionable insights from global experts across three cutting-edge panels and discover the latest technological advancements and strategies redefining global defence.

Following IDC, UMEX and SimTEX will take place from 20—22 January. The 2026 edition stands as the largest in the event’s history, both in scale and ambition. With record participation from leading international organisations, government and private entities, and research institutions, UMEX and SimTEX have become the definitive global platform for unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, simulation, and training. The expanded exhibition space and enhanced features reflect the Group’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision as a global centre for innovation and business tourism.

This year’s event will showcase a diverse spectrum of commercial, civilian, and defence technologies, ranging from advanced UAVs and autonomous vehicles to immersive simulation platforms and AI-driven training systems. These innovations are poised to transform industries such as smart agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and infrastructure over the coming decades.

New and returning features are set to elevate the visitor experience, with the Autonomous Racing League Drone Championship, live demonstrations at Tilal Swaihan and ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi bringing the latest unmanned and autonomous systems to life in real-world scenarios, while expanded sector coverage and dedicated Commercial and Defence Zones will provide a launchpad for emerging talent and next-generation solutions.

ADNEC Group’s business clusters, spanning venues, food & beverage, services, tourism, and media, have come together to deliver operational excellence at every level. From the moment official delegations arrive, they are supported by dedicated protocol teams and VIP lounges underscoring the Group’s reputation for service and hospitality.

This integrated effort not only ensures the smooth delivery of UMEX, SimTEX, and IDC, but also reinforces ADNEC Group’s role as a catalyst for economic diversification and technological advancement in the UAE. By convening the world’s leading minds and technologies, ADNEC Group is helping to shape the future of unmanned systems, simulation, and training, driving progress for Abu Dhabi, the region, and beyond.

