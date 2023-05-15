Dubai, UAE – UM MENAT gathered their clients to present a global-first research study to put their brands ahead of the competition when it comes to ads on TikTok. Over 60 clients from over ten brands gathered at the TikTok Lounge to learn about the brand principles for the best performance in media and creative on the platform.

The thought-provoking agenda consisted of two keynote talks by UM UAE’s Managing Director, Maria Poulton and TikTok’s Agency Partner, Nawal Rustom, followed by a grand reveal of the research with its insightful results led by Antoine Badaro, Marketing Science Partner at TikTok. The event concluded with a panel discussion that consisted of all speakers and UM’s client Dewan Afzal, Digital and Media Manager at L’Oréal and Mullen Lowe’s, Head of Social, Karim Magby.

“The advanced modeling used to aggregate many data points into a single study is remarkable. This has created a playbook for media and creative best practices to predict the highest brand impact of future campaigns. Leveraging the scale of our partnership not only improves our client investments, but also enhances the global measurement agenda.” said James Dutton, Regional Director Digital & Head of Product at UM MENAT.

“Like the trends on our platform, things change, and they change and evolve quickly. That is why it is crucial for our partners and their clients to measure and get close to the results to ensure campaign efficiency. We are proud to work with UM, who are innate innovators and who are keen to get behind research and best practices that cement them as the “future-proof’ media agency,” stated Nawal Rustom, Agency Partner at TikTok MENA.

Maria Poulton, MD at UM UAE, added, “You can’t assume to know everything. We are in a world that is constantly evolving at speed, and so we need to shift and be agile to trial and test to get a true understanding of the performance of campaigns on TikTok, and that’s only possible by doing research studies like The Brand Lift study. We look forward to deep diving further into the results and building more impact for our clients.”

Watch the highlights reel for UM’s event with TikTok here: https://youtu.be/7G1K4ngteHc

