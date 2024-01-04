Quantum computing is pushing the development of new, more robust encryption called post-quantum cryptography

Quantum technology’s role in revolutionising science and innovation is to be discussed at the Cyber Security Conference at Intersec 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16 – 18 January

Dubai, UAE: The rapid advancement of quantum computing has ignited a fierce race for the next era of computing innovation globally and across the Middle East, according to new research from Frost & Sullivan. While the United States and China hold the top positions in quantum computing and cryptography development, the growing prominence of quantum computing in the Middle East region will be discussed in detail at Intersec 2024, which takes place from 16-18 January 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionise cybersecurity by improving secure communication with advanced encryption. Yet, it also challenges current encryption methods, so preparing for this quantum era is vital to protect data from new risks.

Although quantum computing is still in its early stages, it will likely impact fields like scientific research, cryptography, finance, supply chains, logistics, and drug discovery as it develops further.

Speaking ahead of the Cyber Security Conference at Intersec 2024, Rajarshi Dhar, Principal Consultant, Security, Frost & Sullivan, said: “Quantum computing represents a revolutionary leap in computational power, promising to transform industries. While still nascent, this technology holds immense potential for solving complex problems faster and more efficiently than classical computers. As we continue to advance our understanding and capabilities in quantum computing, it is clear that this field will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of science, technology, and society at large.”

Frost & Sullivan's analysis predicts a significant surge in the quantum cryptography market over the next five years, with more than half of the revenue expected to come from businesses, followed by the government and defence sectors.

“This growth is propelled by the imminent threat posed by the commercialisation of quantum computers, making current security and cryptography outdated. Upgrading security systems is crucial, requiring future-proof cryptography capable of withstanding both quantum and sophisticated attacks,” Dhar added.

Although the United States holds the top position in quantum computing and cryptography development, China is following closely behind and is anticipated to impact technological advancement significantly in the future.

Meanwhile, the UAE has also been in a race for quantum computing and quantum cryptography development with its own Quantum Research Centre and UAE’s institutes working towards productisation. In September 2023, the Technology Innovation Institute developed cryptography estimators that evaluate the security of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) schemes.

Similarly, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are making substantial steps in the quantum computing space with a US$ 10 million investment from the Qatari government towards the Qatar Centre for Quantum Computing. Saudi Arabia recognises the need to establish the Quantum Computing Council for Saudi Arabia.

The implications of quantum computing will be discussed in detail at the two-day Intersec 2024 Cyber Security Conference, which will gather experts, thought leaders, practitioners, and innovators as they collectively chart the course for cyber security excellence in the years to come.

Other notable regional and international speakers include His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government; Fadhel Al Marri, Security Systems Officer, Dubai Electronic Security Center; Craig Jones, Director – Cybercrime, Interpol, Singapore; and Sergi Marcen, Secretary of Telecommunications & Digital Transformation, Government of Catalonia, Spain.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "The Cyber Security Conference allows the industry to deepen its understanding of cyber security risks and enhance cooperation among stakeholders to counter these risks effectively. Intersec will also host world-leading cyber security exhibitors within the in{:cyber} Pavilion, including Fortinet, Moro Hub, Alpha Data, and ManageEngine."

The Intersec 2024 in{:cyber} Pavilion features the Hack Arena, a three-day challenge for Middle East cybersecurity experts hosted by Malcrove CTF.ae. Participants demonstrate skills in web exploitation, digital forensics, cryptography, exploit development, and reverse engineering. Also, the Intersec Innovators Arena (IIA), powered by Unipreneur Inc, offers startups a platform to showcase products to potential investors.

Workshops within the pavilion include the ITU-led Scenario Based Exercise, analysing attack scenarios, and the Table Top Exercise, simulating cyber-attacks on financial institutions.

Intersec's 25th edition, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marks a quarter-century of innovation in security tech. With 1,000 exhibitors from 60 nations and 45,000 trade visitors, the event is a global hub for security, safety, and fire protection industries.

The latest Intersec 2024 news stories are available at https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/press.html.

Media Registration

To reserve your media badge, or to learn more about Intersec 2024’s accredited media eligibility criteria, please visit https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/press.html

About Intersec

Intersec is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 16-18 January 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and will be staged under the theme of ‘Innovating Security Tech for a Quarter Century.’ It will unite the global security industry and accelerate conversations to explore strategies and source technologies for the challenges faced by global security leaders and professionals promoting bilateral trade, commerce, and innovation across borders.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Inga Stevens

Inga.stevens@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.ae.messefrankfurt.com

intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com