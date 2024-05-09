Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that it will be hosting the Geo-Spatial Week 2025 (GSW 2025), in collaboration with the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS) in Dubai under the theme “Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing for a Better Tomorrow,” from 6-11 April 2025.

GSW 2025 aims to bring together the world's foremost experts in photogrammetry, remote sensing, and spatial sciences in an event dedicated to exploration, collaboration, and inspiration. The 6-day event will feature a series of workshops, plenary sessions and oral presentations representing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies designed to promote scientific development and contribute to a sustainable future for our planet, in addition to scientific exhibition of the biggest local and international companies in this field.

GSW 2025 also serves as a unique platform where international students, graduate students, scientists, and professionals from the sector can gather and learn about, share their understanding of, and enhance their skills in applying geospatial technologies. Furthermore, it will enable valuable interaction and idea exchange, fostering a collaborative environment that supports the growth and advancement of all attendees.

Additionally, the event aims to enhance communication among various workshop communities within the ISPRS and beyond, thereby increasing the visibility and impact of ISPRS activities annually. It also offers an attractive opportunity for sustaining members to participate in ISPRS events.

For more information and to submit papers, please visit: http://gsw2025.ae/

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre is currently developing the MBZ-SAT, which once launched will be the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.