Tawazun Council and Thales Group have signed an agreement to empower more than 20 certified local suppliers under the “Go to UAE” project with work packages worth AED600 million. The signing took place during the fourth edition of “Make it in the Emirates 2025” in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Tawazun Economic Programme (Offset) at Tawazun Council, and Chtioui Mourad, COO of Thales Emarat Technologies, in the presence of Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Sector Chief of Defence and Security Industry Affairs and representatives from both entities.

The agreement falls under the framework of the “Go to UAE” initiative, a flagship programme jointly launched by Tawazun Council, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Thales. The initiative aims to integrate local suppliers into the global supply chains of Thales and other leading defence and technology companies by equipping them to meet top international standards and enabling access to long-term, high-value projects both locally and globally.

Since its launch in 2023, the programme has made significant strides. In its first year, nine Emirati companies successfully met international accreditation requirements, reflecting the growing readiness of national talent and industries to compete in advanced manufacturing sectors.

The local suppliers participating under the new agreement will contribute to a wide range of specialised projects, including PCB assembly, electromechanical systems, pre-assembled cabling, and precision machining. These efforts will directly enhance the UAE’s defence industrial autonomy and strengthen national supply chain capabilities.

Developing the local suppliers along with Emirati talent remains a cornerstone of this collaboration. Thales is committed to delivering advanced training and upskilling programs, aimed at cultivating a qualified pool of Emirati national professionals in critical domains such as advanced technologies and electronics. This aligns with the UAE’s vision for localising strategic industries and creating high-value opportunities for its citizens.

This agreement also reflects Tawazun Council’s ongoing efforts to leverage the Tawazun Economic Programme to enable investment in the local industrial ecosystem, drive added value to the national economy, and boost the global competitiveness of the UAE’s defence and technology sectors.

Majed Saif Al Shamsi said, “The success of the ”Go to UAE" initiative is a testament to the progress we are making in enabling national suppliers to access global supply chains and contribute to key defence and technology projects. Through the Economic Offset Program, Tawazun remains committed to building partnerships that generate sustainable value for the UAE’s economy and industrial base."

Roque Carmona, Chief Procurement Officer at Thales Group, said, “At Thales, we believe the future of global defence and technology lies in local innovation and sustainable partnerships. The ”Go to UAE" programme is a prime example of how connecting world-class UAE suppliers with international markets can drive economic growth and technological advancement. By bringing 'Made in the Emirates' solutions to a global platform, we are not only strengthening the UAE’s defence capabilities but also setting a new benchmark for export-driven growth."