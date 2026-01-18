United Arab Emirates- The United Arab Emirates is participating in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026, taking place in Davos, Switzerland from 19 to 23 January, with a high-level delegation led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The delegation includes more than 100 ministers, senior government officials, and leaders from major private sector companies, continuing the UAE’s active and consistent engagement in this global forum, which serves as an annual platform for advancing international cooperation across key development sectors, particularly those related to the global economy.

The UAE’s presence at Davos 2026 reflects its role as a key global partner, actively shaping international cooperation frameworks and supporting the transition toward inclusive, long-term sustainable development.

It also aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prioritise economic development within the work of the UAE Government and to continue enhancing the country’s global competitiveness across all sectors, particularly those supporting the national economy, while promoting knowledge exchange and strengthening international partnerships.

Prominent Emirati presence at international forums

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs said: “The UAE’s participation in the World Economic Forum Davos 2026 reflects its vision to reinforce the UAE’s active presence and constructive contribution across international forums, strengthen international cooperation, and deepen effective regional and global partnerships. This engagement supports the achievement of national development objectives and contributes to international efforts to address shared challenges and advance comprehensive and sustainable development.”

Al Gergawi added: “The UAE delegation to Davos 2026, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, includes more than 100 senior government officials, entrepreneurs, and innovators from a wide range of sectors. As the fifth largest delegation at the Forum, it reflects the UAE’s continued focus on economic priorities and future oriented sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, technological innovation, digital transformation, and enhanced collaboration between government and the private sector.”

His Excellency noted that the UAE remains committed to strengthening constructive international cooperation, sharing its expertise in areas where it has established global leadership, and benefiting from international best practices through mutual partnerships. This approach supports national development goals, contributes to addressing global challenges, and enhances opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth worldwide.

Al Gergawi affirmed that the UAE’s participation in Davos 2026 represents an important opportunity to build and strengthen effective partnerships, advance constructive dialogue, and expand international cooperation with governments, international institutions, major companies, and the private sector, while working collectively to promote stability, prosperity, and sustainable development for present and future generations.

The UAE reinforces the “Spirit of Dialogue” at Davos 2026

The theme of the World Economic Forum 2026, “Spirit of Dialogue”, aligns closely with the UAE’s long-standing commitment to dialogue as a foundation for international relations, multilateral cooperation, and social cohesion.

This principle is reflected both in the UAE’s active engagement with global institutions and in its diverse society, which brings together more than 200 nationalities in a model of coexistence and mutual respect.

The UAE’s participation in the Forum highlights its emphasis on fostering inclusive and forward-looking dialogue that supports joint action, strengthens cooperation, and addresses shared global challenges.

The UAE’s engagement focuses on advancing sustainable economic growth, accelerating technological innovation, and reinforcing international cooperation to address key global priorities such as climate change and digital transformation.

The UAE’s role in building trust, advancing global trade, and enabling investment

The UAE is participating in several key sessions at the World Economic Forum that address building trust in investment, advancing legislative frameworks, strengthening global trade, and enhancing economic governance.

This reflects the UAE’s role as a global business hub, a trusted investment destination, and a platform that connects regional and international markets, supported by stable policies, an enabling regulatory environment, and a resilient legislative framework.

The UAE is also contributing to discussions on artificial intelligence, digital government, and smart regulation, highlighting its leadership in leveraging advanced technologies to build more efficient governments and competitive economies.

The UAE’s experience demonstrates how artificial intelligence can serve as a scalable engine for development and investment, supporting improved quality of life, data driven decision making, and enhanced government performance.

Advancing sustainable development

During its participation in Davos 2026, the UAE places strong emphasis on humanitarian and global issues closely linked to social stability and sustainable development, including food security, health, water, and humanitarian action.

This balanced approach reflects the UAE’s commitment to addressing economic priorities alongside shared global responsibilities, reinforcing its position as a reliable international partner contributing to global resilience through cooperation.

The selection of “Spirit of Dialogue” as the Forum’s theme reflects growing international recognition of the importance of constructive dialogue in addressing complex global challenges amid geopolitical tensions, rapid economic and technological change, and declining levels of trust in the international system. Through this theme, the Forum reinforces its role as a neutral global platform for building understanding and shaping shared solutions for the future.

Key priorities on the Davos 2026 agenda

The World Economic Forum Davos 2026 focuses on a range of strategic themes, including the future of the global economic system, multilateral trade, rebuilding trust between countries and markets, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, digital transformation, and the impact of innovation on productivity and employment.

Energy security and climate transition also feature prominently, alongside discussions on investment, new growth engines, capital flows, and the role of the private sector in economic recovery. Human capital priorities such as future skills, education, health, food security, water, and biodiversity protection are also central to the agenda.

Strong participation by national companies and the private sector

Leading national companies and the UAE private sector continue their active participation in the Forum, contributing to a delegation of more than 100 participants and reinforcing the UAE’s position as the fifth largest delegation at Davos 2026. This sustained engagement reflects the importance placed by the private sector on the Forum as a platform for partnership building, knowledge exchange, and global dialogue.

“Impossible is Impossible” as the UAE Pavilion theme for the fourth consecutive year

The UAE Pavilion, themed “Impossible is Impossible” for the fourth consecutive year, reflects the diversity and strength of the national economy across sectors including energy, trade, finance, industry, technology, and the digital economy. The Pavilion’s programme highlights the UAE’s role in advancing energy transition, sustainability, and climate finance while safeguarding economic growth and energy security.

The Pavilion hosts a series of sessions, meetings, and media engagements featuring senior government officials, business leaders, and international experts. These engagements provide opportunities to showcase UAE success stories, exchange expertise, build partnerships, and explore innovative solutions. The Pavilion’s design and content reflect the UAE’s national identity and its forward-looking approach to addressing global priorities.

A platform for opportunities and solutions

The World Economic Forum provides a platform to identify opportunities across key economic, investment, and trade sectors, explore solutions to global challenges, and build new partnerships. It brings together leaders from the public and private sectors to exchange perspectives, strengthen cooperation, and advance collective action. Through its participation, the UAE continues to contribute to shaping global dialogue, supporting sustainable development, and building a more resilient and prosperous future.