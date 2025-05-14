Abu Dhabi: The UAE National Codex Committee (NCC), under the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (the Codex Contact Point), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and the Global Food Regulatory Science Society (GFoRSS), has inaugurated a two-day workshop titled “Evaluation of National Codex Programmes in the United Arab Emirates.”

This event, taking place on 14–15 May in Abu Dhabi, aims to assess and strengthen the UAE’s alignment with Codex Alimentarius standards. The workshop convenes members of the UAE NCC, international and local experts in food safety, consumer protection, and trade, as well as representatives from various sectors within ADAFSA.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Engineer Ahmed Khalid Othman, Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs at ADAFSA, emphasised the significance of national collaboration in supporting Codex programmes. He highlighted that the workshop underscores the significance of the self-assessment tool endorsed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). This tool serves as a strategic mechanism for evaluating the UAE’s achievements in Codex-related initiatives, identifying strengths and areas for improvement, and ensuring that national programmes remain aligned with scientific and legislative developments, in line with the country’s leadership vision.

The workshop features detailed presentations on the methodology and procedures of the self-assessment tool, providing a comprehensive and practical framework for evaluating national Codex programmes. Key components include institutional mechanisms for managing Codex activities, effective consultation processes, enhanced understanding of Codex work, policy frameworks, and the optimal utilisation of related activities.

Interactive working groups have been established to discuss assessment criteria, scoring mechanisms, consistency in evaluations, and the provision of supporting documentation.

These sessions aim to foster consensus and ensure a thorough understanding of the assessment process among all participants. Organisers underscore the critical importance of the workshop's outcomes in bolstering the UAE’s national strategies for food security and agricultural sustainability. By aligning national Codex activities with international standards, the UAE aims to enhance the application of Codex guidelines as the foundation for national food safety regulations and standards.

Established in 2020, the UAE National Codex Committee represents a strategic initiative to fortify the country's food security framework. This aligns with the UAE's ambitious goal of achieving a leading position in the Global Food Security Index by 2051, as outlined in its national food security strategy.

The UAE places significant emphasis on adopting the highest international standards and practices in food safety and quality, aiming to protect consumer health and foster confidence in the food products available in domestic markets. Harmonising national legislation and standards with Codex principles is pivotal in achieving these objectives and ensuring the seamless and safe movement of food products across supply chains.