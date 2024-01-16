The session included ambassadors from Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Ghana, Angola, Kyrgyzstan, and the Philippines.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant gathering, diplomats and experts convened today for a panel discussion at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi. The panel discussion was entitled: “Shaping the future: UAE’s Humanitarian Diplomacy Role in Addressing Global Challenges” and aimed at deliberating the contemporary humanitarian challenges confronting the world and emphasizing the crucial role of humanitarian diplomacy. The session also focused on amplifying worldwide initiatives to alleviate the strain on human security experienced by communities and states affected by crises and natural disasters.

Among the distinguished attendees were their excellencies ambassadors from Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Ghana, Angola, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines to the UAE, as well as representatives from diplomatic missions, and professionals actively engaged in humanitarian and relief efforts.

The session was opened with a welcoming remark delivered by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, in which he expressed his pride in the partnership and cooperation with the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, which contributes to strengthening the joint efforts between diplomacy and humanitarian work. Dr. Al Dhaheri stressed the role of humanitarian diplomacy in facing current global challenges, saying: “The world has certainly changed in the last 20 years, and the challenges we face are complex. By engaging in Humanitarian Diplomacy, we are meeting those challenges head on and driving positive change through meaningful dialogue and education, harnessing our diplomatic expertise to address crises, help to reduce suffering, and further the cause of lasting peace across borders.”

The panel was moderated by Dr. Rickard Galkipro, Associate Professor at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, in which His Excellency Arthur Matley, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Mr. Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the World Humanitarian City Dub.

Initiating the discussion, H.E Amb. Arthur Mattli Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Bahrain praised the strong and unique relationship between the two nations. Eager to propel cooperation in diplomatic endeavors, he looked ahead to fostering enhanced prosperity and progress that would be mutually rewarding for the people of both countries.

He stated: "This panel session highlights the strength and resilience characterizing the bilateral relations between our two countries. It serves as a crucial opportunity to further collaboration across various shared interests. Our collective goal is to reinforce diplomatic cooperation, addressing global challenges, and advancing the principles of sustainable humanitarian diplomacy."

During his speech, he cordially welcomed, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organization and Chairman of DISAB; PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC. Gratefully acknowledging his attendance, he extended sincere appreciation for the invitation.

In his impactful statement, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani highlighted the UAE's extraordinary role on the global humanitarian front. Portraying the nation as a beacon of human diplomacy, his words spotlighted the UAE's unwavering commitment to compassion, adaptability, and sustainability. Moreover, he showcased the nation as a guiding force in shaping a humanitarian narrative characterized by resilience, empathy, and a steadfast dedication to sustainable practices.

For his part, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani emphasized: "Our purpose today is to highlight the significance of collaborative and philanthropic efforts in addressing humanitarian issues. We aim to contribute to shaping an international future that aligns with our shared aspirations and upholds noble values at both national and international levels. The UAE remains committed to supporting those affected and extending assistance to those in need, regardless of color, ethnicity, or religion. This commitment reflects the vision and legacy set by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the realms of charity, humanitarian aid, and volunteering for nations in need of support."

The Crucial Alliance of Diplomatic and Humanitarian Cooperation:

Mr. Giuseppe Saba, Chief Executive Officer of International Humanitarian City; Founder of UNHRD Network and Former Network Coordination, discussed strategies for managing cross-border emergencies. He emphasized the necessity of a swift and coordinated response, ensuring both effective preparedness and enduring cooperation during times of crisis.

Mr. Giuseppe also highlighted the growing efficacy of the private sector in the realm of relief and humanitarian aid. In this perspective, he emphasized that the role of private companies and institutions has gained heightened significance in offering essential support to affected communities. He underscored that the private sector has showcased its capability to deliver effective and sustainable solutions to urgent humanitarian challenges.

He further commented: "In alignment with this transformation, we are advocating for increased collaboration between the public and private sectors in humanitarian diplomatic relations. This strategic alliance aims to ensure the longevity of humanitarian efforts, fostering a more substantial positive impact on societies in need."

In addition, the session delved into the UAE's leadership in addressing global challenges through its adoption of a sustainable humanitarian diplomatic approach. The conversation placed particular emphasis on the crucial role of global humanitarian diplomacy and underscored the importance of fostering international partnerships and cooperation to effectively address cross-border challenges.

International cooperation and diplomatic partnerships are essential tools in addressing challenges that transcend borders. They signify positive interaction and collaboration between states and international organizations, working together to achieve sustainable development goals and actively contribute to fostering a world marked by cooperation and solidarity.

DIHAD Conference and Exhibition is organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Org. LLC., - a member of INDEX Holding and is proudly supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, the Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, the United Nations, and International Humanitarian City.

