Dubai, UAE: The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS), the region’s most influential hospitality and tourism investment event - now transformed and titled ‘FHS World’ and double in size - returns to Dubai this September.

Previously known as AHIC and running for 19 years, FHS was last held in Dubai in 2022 and is back for 2024 with a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever event, renamed FHS World to highlight the continued growth of the region’s hospitality and tourism sector and the evolution of FHS as the leading event of its kind.

Organised by The Bench and taking place 30 September to 2 October at Madinat Jumeirah under the theme ‘Invest in our Future’, FHS World will be twice the size as the last Dubai event, with a host of new features and focus areas, and a more personalised, immersive experience than ever before.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, said: “We are thrilled to be back at Madinat Jumeirah, where it all started in 2005. This year, we have added The Arena to our event canvas which almost doubles our floor space for FHS. This has allowed us to put together our biggest summit to date with an expected attendance of over 1,500, including 200 speakers, 300 investors and 100 sponsors.”

Alex Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “As part of our Mission 2030 strategy we have ambitious plans to evolve our brand and grow our portfolio internationally. We’re very proud to host FHS World at Madinat Jumeirah and look forward to playing our part in shaping the future of luxury hospitality.”

This year, there will more emphasis on technology, green construction and sustainability, with a dedicated ESG Lab focusing on environmental, social and governance issues. FHS World will also have an investors’ lounge and an expanded exhibition area complete with its own ‘mini Expo’, featuring country pavilions showcasing investment opportunities, projects, plans and partnership prospects.

Key themes, features and attractions for FHS World – and beyond – were discussed among The Bench team, hospitality leaders and industry peers at the FHS Advisory Board meeting, followed by the FHS World Launch Reception, held last week at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai.

“FHS World creates an intersection for the world of hospitality where the industry invests in its future. We are delighted to be back in Dubai in six months’ time with a bigger, bolder and better event than ever before. Delegates can expect the usual strong debate, dealmaking, insight and announcements that FHS is known and loved for, along with many more new, personalised and immersive features that reflect the continued growth of our ever-evolving travel, hospitality and tourism sectors. This year we are adding more ways for attendees to engage with conference content through multiple stages and nine conference tracks,” added Worsley.

The Bench itself is also growing in line with FHS’s expansion, with new senior appointments among its multi-cultural, highly experienced team. Daria Smith has taken up the position of Portfolio Director; Oliver Marks is now Head of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Middle East; and Son-Trang Nguyen is Production Manager. A number of trainees have also taken up permanent positions across marketing, production and operations under The Bench’s policy of team member development and promoting from within.

FHS is firmly established as the leading event of its kind in the region, with two growing, annual events that underpin the unprecedented expansion of the Middle East’s tourism offering. This year, FHS Saudi Arabia is on from 29 April – 1 May at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, followed by FHS World, 30 September – 2 October at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Registrations are now open at https://www.futurehospitality.com/ae.

About The Bench

The Bench has established a legacy for delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these platforms has remained ‘dealmaking’. Transforming the way business connect, Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meeting spaces for the industry.

For over two decades - government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel & tourism associations, the world’s most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners & investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines & aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups and consultants – have been participating in The Bench’s events for their respective objectives. These include AHIC, AHIF, GRIF, FHS, AHF, IDEEA, AviaDev and RENEW –where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more on thebench.com

About FHS World

Dates: 30 September – 2 October 2024

Location: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Sponsors:

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts as Host Sponsor; Italia Hospitality and SMIT Morocco as Country Pavilion Sponsors; Hilton, NEOM, Radisson Hotel Group and Taiba Investments as Platinum Sponsors; Accor, Club Med, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Minor Hotels and Rotana as Emerald Sponsors; Aleph Hospitality, ARC, Adyen, Barriere, CBRE, ELAF, HVS, IHCL, JLL, JT & Partners, Knight Frank, Leva, Louvre Hotels Group, QUO, Rikas, Rove Hotels, The Ascott Limited, United Hospitality Management and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as Gold Sponsors; Aldar, EHL, H World International, STR and Time Hotels as Silver Sponsors; SOHO Hospitality as GRIF Gold Sponsor, Foresite Creative as GRIF Data Partner; Lock Stock & Barrel as After Party Host; HAMA, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, Sustainable Hospitality Challenge, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and UN Tourism as Supporters..

Media contact:

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director In2 Consulting

Email: anne@in2consulting.com