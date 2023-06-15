The campaign launches in the UAE in collaboration with iconic Dubai-based artist, John Mulloor, who has designed unique artworks inspired by Ireland’s landscapes with a regional twist

Dubai, UAE: Tourism Ireland is delighted to announced the launch of Fill Your Heart with Ireland campaign in the United Arab Emirates in collaboration with UAE artist, John Mullour. The Dubai based creative, who has made waves across the region with his captivating digital art, will spearhead the campaign with bespoke and exclusive artworks inspired by Ireland’s enchanting landscapes with a surprising twist.

The global campaign from Tourism Ireland, Fill Your Heart with Ireland, celebrates the different ways in which the island of Ireland fills the hearts of visitors and locals alike and invites potential holidaymakers to come and experience that for themselves. The campaign strives to shine a light on Ireland’s characters, cuisine, beauty and culture through engaging personal anecdotes told by those who love it most.

The UAE activities will see personalities and celebrities in the region, like John Mulloor, share their most treasured memories of the Island of Ireland, encouraging past visitors to return and new visitors to embark on their first adventure.

John Mulloor has created five digital artworks; bringing viewers into an imagined reality where Dubai’s most iconic landmarks are married with Ireland’s mesmerizing green scenery. One sees the iconic Dubai skyline set in the backdrop of a rugged Irish field, replacing the expansive Dubai desert. A second sees the sun rise beside the Burj Al Arab, casting a golden glow over rolling green fields while a traditional castle takes centre stage. A third artwork brings viewers to the heart of the city, replacing Dubai’s bustling streets with roads and architecture that make up most of Ireland’s lively cities, with the Burj Khalifa taking up the background of the piece. Mulloor’s mind-bending art aims to inspire people to reimagine what fills their heart with Ireland.

Mulloor is a Dubai-based contemporary artist known for his unique and whimsical approach to art. He gained viral fame – now with over 252,000 followers on Instagram – for his surrealist digital artworks of historical figures posing for selfies. His humorous and absurdist style extended to decorating his hometown of Dubai with bright snow and lush forests – a concept that led to the partnership between Tourism Ireland and Mulloor to bring Ireland’s vibrant landscape to Dubai.

This advocacy-led campaign will feature some of Dubai’s personalities sharing their most cherished experiences in Ireland on social media, detailing what sets the island apart from other travel destinations. The campaign will showcase the unique culture, history, and heritage of Ireland, as well as its stunning landscapes, lively cities, and warm hospitality.

The campaign will deliver over 100 million impressions (opportunities to see) worldwide in the first half of 2023. An additional 50 million impressions will be delivered in the second half of this year.

-Ends-

For more information, visit: http://www.ireland.com/

Discover Ireland on social media:

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.

Tourism is the island of Ireland’s largest indigenous industry; responsible for in excess of 4% of GNP in the Republic of Ireland and employing around 325,000 people across the island.

In 2019, we welcomed almost 11.2 million overseas visitors to the island of Ireland, delivering revenue of almost €5.8 billion.

Tourism Ireland’s international website is www.ireland.com, 29 market sites available in 11 language versions around the world, which attracted around 23+ million visitors in 2019.

Since January 2018, Ireland is now visa-free for UAE Nationals, meaning easier travel and easier access to the island of Ireland.

See more at: Website: www.tourismireland.com Content Pool (Images): https://www.irelandscontentpool.com/account/landingpage/ Social Media: @discoverirelandme



PR Contact:

Andrea Wubben

Q Communications

Andrea.w@qcomms.ae

Sarah Doyle

Q Communications

Sarah.d@qcomms.ae