New Premium & Standard Start Time structure announced with early bird spots available for 5K, 10K, and Kids races

Over 20,000 athletes have participated in six Tough Mudder events across the region this season

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Tough Mudder, the world-famous obstacle course, makes its highly anticipated return to the UAE with a season-finale event in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday 20th April in partnership with RAK Properties, official location partner of the challenge.

Having started the year with a hugely successful KSA Swing, featuring three community events in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, followed by the inaugural Tough Mudder Infinity in AlUla, Tough Mudder hosts its first UAE race of 2024 at Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah next month.

The last UAE Tough Mudder event was held in November, when over 7,500 attendees pushed their bodies to the limit at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Racecourse, and the globally recognised obstacle course racing challenge will now return to Ras Al Khaimah following a hugely successful event in March 2023.

Nic Cartwright, Tough Mudder Middle East license holder, said: “Following four fantastic KSA events, which culminated with the region’s inaugural eight-hour endurance race in AlUla, we are excited to bring Tough Mudder back to the UAE.

“Our UAE events are always very popular, and we look forward to seeing regular competitors, along with first-time participants, taking on an exciting course which will feature many new obstacles in Ras Al Khaimah next month.

“Tough Mudder events continue to grow in popularity across the region, as showcased by the thousands in attendance for our four KSA races, and we look forward to bringing the curtain down on what has been a wonderful season in Ras Al Khaimah.”

There are two race options for adults, who can choose from either a 10k or 5k, while kids will also have the opportunity to compete in a 1.5k challenge.

A new heat structure will see Premium Heats start from 7.15am to 9.45am with Standard Heats running from 10.00am until 12.30pm.

Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf, Mina Al Arab provides a picturesque backdrop for an event which is guaranteed to test the physical and mental capabilities of all competitors.

The Ras Al Khaimah event marks the climax of the current season, in which Tough Mudder challenges have attracted a combined total of over 20,000 competitors at locations across the Middle East such as Dubai, Fujairah and Jeddah.

Most recently, the ancient oasis city of AlUla, situated in the west of Saudi Arabia, played host to the region’s first-ever eight-hour endurance challenge, which boasted the largest prize pot ever seen for an obstacle course race at $480,000. The event witnessed the renewal of a longtime obstacle course racing men’s rivalry between Canada’s Ryan Atkins and the UK’s Jon Albon, who came out on top following a thrilling battle to walk away with the $80,000 prize money.

Tough Mudder will now see the season out in Ras Al Khaimah, and to secure your spot, click here

About Tough Mudder:

Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world’s most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges events annually in 10 countries.

The company’s content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential, providing millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year.