Dubai, UAE: The 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES 2022) focuses on empowering youth to play an influential role in building a sustainable future, accelerating the transition to renewable energy, and creating positive change in society. Discussions on youth form one of the thematic pillars at the Summit, in addition to energy, finance, and food security.

The Summit is an ideal platform for youth to express their opinions about shaping their future and share their views with decision-makers. This is achieved through the active participation of youth in high-level discussions with experts and thought leaders about the green economy and climate change. Youth can also contribute in providing policymaking recommendations at the local, national, and international levels, and in envisioning plans and strategies to raise climate action and green goals of the next generation.

Additionally, WGES 2022 prioritises spreading awareness to the youth about environmental and sustainability issues and encourages them to launch eco-friendly small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Summit also enhances the role of young entrepreneurs by improving their capabilities to find innovative and sustainable solutions and fast-track green growth worldwide to achieve sustainable development.

WGES 2022 will be held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO)and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy will organise the Summit on 28 and 29 September 2022, in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which DEWA organises from 27 to September 2022.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the WGEO, highlighted that the Summit gives special attention to youth and their role in developing sustainable solutions. WGES is aligned with the country’s pioneering efforts to empower youth, strengthen their role in the country’s development, and use their talents and creativity to build a more robust national and international economy. The Summit also presents the UAE’s future generation as pioneers who will fulfil the country’s ambitious strategies and increase the UAE’s global competitiveness in all fields.

“In the UAE, we believe that the youth implement the nation’s strategies and ambitious plans. We harness their advanced knowledge in the latest technologies to increase their contribution in anticipating a sustainable future. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071; to make the UAE the world’s leading nation, as well as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer also highlighted that the Summit underlines the youth’s responsibility to shape the sustainability agenda, especially as the Arab world is witnessing a growing interest in the green economy. Egypt will host the 27th sessions of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the UNFCC next November and the UAE will host COP28 next year. The Summit also solidifies the UAE’s position in the region as one of the key players in galvanising international efforts to promote the shift towards a green economy.

“As the nation’s most important asset, the UAE youth is prioritised, supported, and empowered by cultivating an environment that encourages them to thrive, providing them with the means and tools to fulfil their ever-growing potential. Our model of youth empowerment has also increasingly become a global standard and reference to fellow nations. Today, we see young Emiratis grow into decision-makers and leaders, becoming our partners in shaping and paving the path toward the country’s upcoming 50 years,” said HE Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre.

“Not only is the WGES a key supporter of the UAE’s efforts and global endeavours to increase the adoption of innovative green solutions, encourage innovation, prioritise sustainable development, and promote economic growth, but it is increasingly a vital platform that enhances the role of young entrepreneurs. The Summit provides them with the opportunity to hone and harness their capabilities to find innovative solutions that advance and fast-track green growth locally, regionally, and globally,” added Al Mazrui.

Youth Circles

The Summit regularly organises youth circles to engage youth in sustainable development and a green economy before entering the job market. VIPs, officials, specialists, speakers, and local and global investors participate in these circles to encourage sustainability efforts. The 7th WGES held a panel discussion on the vital role of youth in the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change in leveraging youth’s creativity and ambition in countering climate change.

DEWA’s Youth Council

DEWA’s Youth Council plays a crucial role in the WGES, mobilising other youth councils across the UAE to raise youth’s awareness of clean and renewable energy and showcasing sustainable solutions aligned to the UAE’s future goals.

