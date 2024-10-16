Dubai, UAE - Wednesday 16 October 2024: The ninth International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM 2024) will take place from 15-17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with dermatologists and medical professionals from over 85 countries expected to attend.

Attending for the first time are representatives from the American Academy of Dermatology, the International League of Dermatological Societies, the European Society of Dermatology and Venereology and the Royal College of Physicians UK. Other sister dermatological societies from the MENA region will also be in attendance as well as representatives of the South Asian Association of Regional cooperation (SAARC) countries.

Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM Congress and the MEIDAM Association, expressed his vision for MEIDAM: “As we enter the ninth year of this landmark event, we are proud of how it has evolved into a pivotal gathering for dermatologists, professionals and innovators from the field of dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Our goal this year is not only to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and collaboration but also to lay the groundwork for expanding globally. We are excited to explore new opportunities to host similar events around the world, starting with Morocco next May, taking the MEIDAM vision one step forward, putting us on the world map.”

Dr. Saad Al Sogair, Secretary General, Treasurer & Head of Executive Committee of MEIDAM Congress added: “This year, we are focused on scaling our success, ensuring that we build a strong foundation for future international expansions. We are committed to creating value for our participants and stakeholders shaping the future trajectory of dermatology and aesthetic medicine on a global scale.”

Event highlights

The Congress will cover several specialised fields and topics including general dermatological diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, Mpox updates, neglected tropical diseases alongside clinical and aesthetic dermatology to name a few. The comprehensive scientific programme of the conference includes 81 sessions and additional specialised workshops in eight scientific programme streams. These will run across the three-day event and offer up to 105 CPD accredited by the Dubai Health Authority.

In addition, there will be more than 275 scientific lectures for show attendees where they can discover the latest research and findings.

The fourth MEIDAM Association General Assembly will be held on 15 November, the first day of the congress, where a delegation of distinguished global leaders in dermatology, official representatives from global dermatological societies, will be hosted to collaborate and share learnings and observations on global best practices.

Alongside the Congress, an exhibition will showcase the latest materials and technology in the industry with more than 82 leading companies taking part including international pharmaceutical brands as well as leading dermatological and aesthetic medicine brands from all around the world.

Key speakers

Dr. Seemal R. Desai, President, American Academy of Dermatology Association, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Professor Henry W. Lim, President, International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), Associate Dean for Henry Ford Health System, Wayne State, University School of Medicine, Professor, Office of the Dean, Michigan State University School of Human Medicine, Detroit, Michigan, USA

Prof. Menno De Rie, Treasurer of European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, Amsterdam UMC, The Netherlands

Acad. Prof. Jorge Ocampo Candiani, President, World Congress of Dermatology 2027, ExPresidente del CILAD (Colegio Iberolatinoamericano de Dermatología), Jefe del Departamento de Dermatología, Monterrey, N. L., México

Prof. Nellie Konnikov, President, The International Society of Dermatology (ISD), Prof. of Dermatology, Chief of Dermatology, VA Boston Healthcare System, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Ms. Aimee Protheroe, Head of Royal College of Physicians Global, Royal College of Physicians, RCP Global London, UK

Dr. Omar Mustafa, Global Vice President, London Interim Registrar, Royal College of Physicians

London, UK

Professor Dedee F. Murrell, MA, BMBC, FAAD, MD, FACD FRCP, DSc, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Chair, Head Dept of Dermatology, St George Hospital University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney, Australia

Dr. Nikolay N. Potekaev, President of National Alliance of Russian Dermatologists and Cosmetologists, Director of Moscow Scientific and Research Center of Dermatology and Cosmetology, Russia

Dr. Hangrae Cho, President, Association of Korean Dermatology, Chairman of Ohkims Dermatology & Hair Restoration Center, Seoul, South Korea

Attendee registration remains open via the official website with special ticket pricing until 30 October, thereafter, tickets are available online and on the door at regular pricing from 1st November 2024.

With the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Economy and Tourism, World Health Organisation (WHO), and the UNHCR, the Congress promises to be the largest one yet with the most varied programme of learning and knowledge sharing opportunities. The event is a collaborative initiative by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in partnership with MEIDAM Association, the scientific organiser.

About MEIDAM Congress:

The 9th International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM)—House of Dermatology, is an international platform dedicated to fostering scientific and clinical collaborations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. This annual conference, currently in its 9th edition, takes place annually in Dubai and is organized by The Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Association.

Since its inception in 2016, MEIDAM has grown under the leadership of the steering committee led by President Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi and Vice President Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan from the UAE, Secretary General Dr. Saad Al Sogair, and Honorary President Dr. Sami Al Sogair from Saudi Arabia. It has become a global gathering of Dermatology, Aesthetic and Cosmetic associations from all corners of the world, including countries like Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Mauritania, Russia and the United States. It has not only established itself as a hub for dermatologists to exchange the latest updates in the field, but also as a meeting point for the key leaders of dermatology societies from the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent, to collaborate scientifically.

Founded in 2021, the MEIDAM Association is an active international, non-profit organization functioning under the umbrella of the Dubai Government. It is a collective effort by dermatology society leaders from the Middle East region with a mission to promote evidence-based practices, ensuring Skin Health Care, optimal patient care and to foster collaborations that enhance the standards of dermatologic and aesthetic care practices and bridging it beyond the boundaries of the region. The organization advocates for increased diversity, equity, and excellence in dermatology and aesthetic medicine through education, advocacy, and mentorship.

MEIDAM's partnerships extends to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as our Global Humanitarian Partner. UNHCR has been at the forefront of providing life-saving assistance and sustainable healthcare to refugees and internally displaced persons around the globe. In partnership with MEIDAM Association, UNHCR has achieved significant milestones. We invite our partners to join forces in support of our vision towards our humanitarian initiative programs.

