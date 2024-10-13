The Local Committee for Social Responsibility in the emirate of Ajman, affiliated to the National Fund for Social Responsibility (CSR UAE Fund) “Majra”, discussed the committee's work plan for 2025, where the meeting reviewed a group of projects and initiatives related to the field of social responsibility directed at the community and private sector establishments in line with the Majra's objectives and the UAE's directions in the areas of sustainability and social responsibility.

The meeting was held at the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship and attended by Nasser Al Dhafri, CEO of the Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman, and Moza Boshehab, Head of the Member Happiness and Follow-up Department at the Ajman Chamber, and from the CSR UAE Fund -“Majra” Sarah Shaw, Director of the Fund, Mohammed Qasim, Head of the Operations Sector, and Wajd Al Hashemi, Head of the Policies and Frameworks Department.

At the beginning of the meeting, Nasser Al Dhafri welcomed the attendees and stressed the keenness of the Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman to align its projects and initiatives with the goals and vision of the CSR UAE Fund, explaining that the committee seeks to achieve a positive and sustainable impact on the local community by launching innovative initiatives that support sustainable development and enhance the participation of the private sector in achieving national goals. He also pointed to the importance of cooperation between various parties to ensure the achievement of the desired results and enhance progress in the areas of social responsibility in line with the aspirations of the UAE government.

The attendees were briefed on a report on the Majra's initiatives aimed at honoring and motivating the most prominent companies that adopt social responsibility practices, and the efforts made to build a database for the UAE Competitiveness Report and identify the best practices for social responsibility in the country in the private sector. The Majra's efforts to enhance the link and cooperation between the Fund and the private establishments were also reviewed.

The attendees stressed the need to join efforts to intensify workshops and specialized sessions to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and social responsibility practices and monitor development ideas and constructive proposals from private sector establishments.

In addition, the meeting reviewed Majra’s message, which aims to enhance sustainability and social responsibility practices in the private sector, develop a comprehensive system for companies to contribute to approved development projects, and motivate them to adopt the best sustainable community practices in the country by spreading awareness and providing support to enable establishments to activate their role in social responsibility and sustainability in the country.