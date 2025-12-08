Sharjah: The second edition of the Al Dhaid Honey Festival concluded yesterday, Sunday, at Expo Al Dhaid, following four days of intensive economic and heritage-themed activities.

The event attracted strong visitor turnout from across the UAE and GCC countries, positioning Al Dhaid city as a growing regional hub for the honey industry. Attendees leveraged exclusive promotions and direct purchasing opportunities from over 70 exhibitors offering premium natural honey products.

This year’s edition culminated in the distribution of cash prizes across multiple competition categories, recognising 20 winners selected following strict evaluation criteria by specialised judging panels.

Al Dhaid Honey Festival strengthened market confidence in the quality and competitiveness of Emirati honey products and delivered a vibrant interactive marketplace that enabled direct consumer engagement with producers. This was complemented by parallel heritage, cultural, and interactive activities designed to maximise visitor engagement across diverse demographics.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stated that the Al Dhaid Honey Festival now serves as a strategic development platform that advances national food security objectives. It empowers local beekeepers to market their products on a wider scale and creates new business opportunities for entrepreneurs within the growing apiculture sector.

For his part, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the Al Dhaid Honey Festival, said that the second edition of the festival outperformed expectations across key performance indicators. He noted that the event’s success demonstrated rising consumer awareness of locally produced natural goods and their economic value.

Al Tunaiji added that the festival served as a talent-development platform, with the high standard of competition entries indicating measurable improvements in the professional and technical capabilities of participating beekeepers.

In addition to its marketing activities, the festival featured a structured scientific and educational programme, including training workshops, awareness lectures, and expert-led lectures in beekeeping and honey production. The sessions addressed modern bee-care techniques, innovative extraction methods, and international quality standards.

The 2nd Al Dhaid Honey Festival also featured live demonstrations by beekeepers showcasing best practices for maintaining premium product quality. Additional interactive initiatives focused on educating visitors about the ecological importance of bees and their critical contribution to environmental sustainability, reinforcing the festival’s knowledge-building objectives.

