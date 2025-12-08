Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a move that further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for family businesses and innovation in private wealth management, the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has signed an agreement with Campden Wealth to host the Global Owners and Family Office Congress in Abu Dhabi for three consecutive years (2026–2028). The congress will convene leaders representing more than 350 ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) and their family offices from around the world.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Khaled Al Fahim Chairman of Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and a board member of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Dominic Samuelson, Chief Executive Officer at Campden Wealth during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW).

Hosting this global event comes at a time when Abu Dhabi is emerging as a major destination for leading family offices and multigenerational enterprises, driven by the emirate’s economic stability, progressive regulatory environment and advanced financial infrastructure. According to Campden Wealth reports, the Gulf region has become one of the world’s most attractive destinations for high-net-worth families due to its favourable business landscape and long term institutional stability.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi will serve as the exclusive host of the Global Owners and Family Office Congress for the next three years. In addition, the emirate will organise an executive workshop during the congress focusing on globally relevant themes, including family business governance, wealth management and generational transition.

Commenting on the signing, His Excellency Khaled Al Fahim Chairman of ADFBC and a board member of Abu Dhabi Chamber,said: "Hosting a global congress of this scale in Abu Dhabi reflects the high level of confidence that the international business community places in the emirate as a leading centre for investment and wealth management. Bringing together the world’s foremost family businesses and family offices on one platform creates significant investment opportunities and strengthens knowledge exchange that supports the preservation of wealth across generations."

He added: "This partnership represents a strategic step in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for ultra-high net worth family enterprises, while supporting the emirate’s role in shaping global dialogue on family asset management and long term planning."

For his part, Dominic Samuelson, Chief Executive Officer at Campden Wealth Said: “Building on the momentum that the Global Owners and Family Office Congress 'GOFOC' has established as the preeminent annual forum for legacy business owning families and single-family offices around the world, we are delighted to call Abu Dhabi home for the next three years. Abu Dhabi espouses the values of innovation, stability and family legacy that resonates so strongly with our Global family membership community.”

Campden Wealth’s selection of Abu Dhabi as the host city reflects the organisation’s global track record in delivering high level conferences and specialised programmes for family offices and multigenerational enterprises in more than 39 countries around the world.

Campden Wealth is recognised internationally for its leadership in supporting family businesses and family offices. For more than three decades, it has provided specialised programmes in capability building, multigenerational planning, governance and strategic advisory. Its exclusive events, strategic forums and in-depth research are regarded as authoritative global references on governance, leadership succession and wealth management.

The Global Owners and Family Office Congress is one of the most prominent international events in the field of family wealth management. Rotating among major world capitals, it attracts family business owners, heads of family offices and global experts in strategic planning and investment. The partnership with Abu Dhabi aligns with the emirate’s long-term vision to support family enterprises and solidify its position as a world class destination for investment, business establishment and family office operations.

The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council was established in 2024 by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It is the entity responsible for developing policies and initiatives that support the sustainability of family businesses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, strengthening their institutional transition across generations and reinforcing their contribution to long term economic growth.

The Council works to embed sound governance practices in family businesses, develop effective generational transition models, enhance their readiness to adapt to economic shifts and enable expansion into future sectors. It also aims to build the capabilities of the new generation of family business leaders, strengthen integration between family enterprises and the wider private sector, provide platforms for knowledge and experience exchange and develop specialised studies on the future of family businesses and their role in enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy.