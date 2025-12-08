Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the Bitcoin MENA Conference has once again returned to Abu Dhabi, bringing together the entire ecosystem, including Bitcoin pioneers, government policy makers, institutional investors, energy leaders and technology leaders, together under one roof to define the role of the digital currency in the Middle East and the future of decentralised finance.

Bitcoin MENA 2025, co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc and taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, is the largest specialised event of its kind, featuring an enhanced programme with more than 234 speakers – an increase of 95% compared to last year - who will share their insights into Bitcoin and digital trends shaping the future of digital assets globally.

In his keynote welcome, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for UAE government, said: "The Middle East and North Africa region, led by the United Arab Emirates, continues to solidify its position as one of the world’s most prominent markets in adopting digital assets and Bitcoin".

He pointed to the rapid expansion of cryptocurrency mining capabilities, driven by advancements in energy infrastructure, sustainable investments, and the significant steps the UAE has taken in this field. He added that Bitcoin MENA attracts an elite group of global founders, experts, and investors to exchange insights on the future of Bitcoin, serving as a leading platform that brings together technology leaders and developers through panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and interactive activities that help reinforce the region’s standing in the digital asset economy".

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The return of Bitcoin MENA reflects ADNEC Group’s continued commitment to supporting digital asset dialogue and innovation. Bitcoin MENA aligns with our strategy to support emerging industries and reflects the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years. The event forms a strategic addition to our dynamic calendar, reinforcing ADNEC Group’s role in convening cutting-edge conversations and fostering meaningful partnerships across emerging industries."

Brandon Green, CEO of BTC Inc. said: “The UAE has become the beating heart of Bitcoin’s evolution for the entire MENA region. With unmatched regulatory clarity, world-class infrastructure, and a forward-thinking approach to innovation, Abu Dhabi is setting the pace for sovereign-level Bitcoin adoption. Bringing these influential regional leaders together on one stage reflects the momentum we’re seeing — and the global significance of what’s being built here.”

The conference features an impressive lineup of international speakers, headlined by renowned industry leaders such as Michael Saylor, Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy, who is widely recognised for his influential advocacy of Bitcoin and corporate adoption of digital assets. Joining him is CZ (Changpeng Zhao), the Founder of Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, who has played a pivotal role in the global expansion of digital finance. Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, brings his expertise in bridging traditional finance with the new world of digital currencies, while Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, offers deep economic insights into the significance of Bitcoin and sound money principles.

The conference features leading figures from the UAE’s rapidly growing data technology and digital assets sector. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DMCC, has been instrumental in transforming Dubai into a global hub for commodities and digital innovation. Abdulla Al Dhaheri and Marwan Al Zarouni, CEOs of the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi and Dubai Blockchain Center respectively, contribute to shaping the industry through education, advocacy and ecosystem development.

The accompanying exhibition presents the latest innovations in Bitcoin and data technology, offering attendees a comprehensive overview of advancements in the sector. Bitcoin mining companies, digital investment platforms, technology solution providers and enablers of the Bitcoin ecosystem will be exhibiting at the event. This edition also sees large scale participation from investment groups and treasury companies, showcasing the growing interest from corporations to institutionalise Bitcoin and representing the current investment interest.

The Bitcoin MENA Conference 2025 is set to support Adnec Group’s role in the global digital economy, by hosting a transformative event that drives innovation, collaboration, and economic diversification. With its focus on fostering knowledge exchange and advancing data technology development, the event underscores the group’s commitment to innovation and forward-thinking initiatives.

