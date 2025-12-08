Exploring synergies between nature, technology, and society, the conference will take place from 10 to 11 December 2025

ICASF ’25 will convene 75 global keynote speakers, panellists, and high-profile attendees from academia, government, and industry

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is set to host the 3rd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2025 (ICASF 2025), in association with the IREG Observatory on Academic Ranking and Excellence. Taking place on 10 to 11 December 2025 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, the event will bring together global thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and academics to explore solutions at the intersection of technology, society, and the environment.

Under the theme “Shaping the Future: Synergies Between Nature, Technology, and Society,” ICASF 2025 will examine how innovation can harmonize with environmental stewardship and societal well-being. Over the two-day conference, more than 75 distinguished experts will convene to discuss emerging technologies, from artificial intelligence to renewable energy, and their role in advancing sustainable development, inclusivity, and resilience.

Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University and Conference Advisor, commented: “Technology is advancing at a pace the world has never seen, AI, climate tech, and next-generation energy systems are reshaping how societies live and how economies grow. The UAE has positioned itself at the forefront of this global transformation, from the outcomes of COP28 to the ambitions of the UAE Centennial 2071. Our mission at Abu Dhabi University is to ensure that innovation is not pursued in isolation, but in harmony with nature and with people at the center. Through ICASF 2025, we are bringing together global leaders to co-create solutions that respond to today’s urgent challenges while building resilient, knowledge-driven communities for generations to come.”

Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE’s long-term sustainability agenda, ICASF 2025 aims to spark partnerships that support research, industry collaboration, and policy development. The conference is expected to welcome more than 800 participants from 90 countries, with over 1,200 research papers submitted and more than 500 presentations delivered across 10 specialized tracks. It will also feature 75 partner universities and organizations joining forces for global impact, alongside 57 Q1–Q2 Scopus-indexed publication opportunities and exclusive Elsevier and IREG workshops on regional innovation ecosystems and the role of fourth-generation universities.

Prof. Sherine Farouk, Assistant Chancellor for Global Partnerships and Impact, Abu Dhabi University and Conference Chair, said: “This conference reflects a growing global understanding that sustainability, technology, and society are now inseparable agendas. Our goal is to turn this understanding into action by connecting researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to accelerate inclusive, future-ready innovation aligned with the UAE’s sustainability vision. Together, we aim to inspire change that benefits communities locally and globally.”

High-level keynote addresses will feature influential leaders including:

H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri , President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, UAE

President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, UAE H.E. Eng Sharif Al Olama , Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE

, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE Prof. Robert-Jan Smits , President, Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands

, President, Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands Ms. Claudia Pinto , Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability Advisor to HH Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE

, Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability Advisor to HH Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prof. Waldemar Siwiński , President, IREG Observatory on Academic Ranking & Excellence

, President, IREG Observatory on Academic Ranking & Excellence Prof. Liu Zhenying , Chairman, BRICS Business Council

, Chairman, BRICS Business Council Dr. M’hamed El Aisati , Vice President, Analytics & Data Services, Elsevier, Netherlands

, Vice President, Analytics & Data Services, Elsevier, Netherlands Prof. Patrizia Lombardi , Vice Rector for Sustainable Campus & Living Lab, Politecnico di Torino, Italy

, Vice Rector for Sustainable Campus & Living Lab, Politecnico di Torino, Italy Ms. Shatha Alhashmi, Advisor, Sustainable Development Goals, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, UAE

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 9000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

