Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman has organised a specialised awareness workshop on ‘Estidama’ smart financial planning system, with the participation of 22 employees from various government entities. The initiative forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial performance efficiency, strengthen the capabilities of system users, and develop financial planning mechanisms across the Government of Ajman.

The workshop familiarises participants with the key features of “Estidama” system and its role in financial planning. It highlights how proactive reports and early alerts enable government entities to identify as well as address financial variances quickly and accurately. The workshop also highlighted recent updates designed to reduce traditional procedures and eliminate bureaucracy in implementing the general budget, thereby enhancing the efficiency of financial operations within the Emirate.

The Department’s team also presented the suite of enhanced system reports and proactive analytics that support decision-making and advance the institutional goal of “enhancing financial performance efficiency through programme- and performance-based budgeting.” These capabilities contribute to achieving Ajman Vision 2030 objectives and enable more informed, data-driven decision-making.

Commenting on the workshop, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, affirmed that organising this session reflects the Department’s commitment to advancing the financial planning framework and enhancing the capabilities of “Estidama” system users, one of the key enablers of smart financial transformation in the Emirate.

His Excellency added: “We are committed to strengthening the integration of financial data and enabling government entities to benefit from the smart reports and proactive alerts provided by ‘Estidama’ system, given its pivotal role in enhancing financial planning efficiency and ensuring the optimal utilisation of resources. This effort aligns with the objectives of the Government of Ajman and its 2030 vision to build an advanced financial ecosystem characterised by efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.”

He further emphasised that engaging users and listening to their suggestions is a fundamental pillar in developing the system and improving its services, emphasising the Department’s commitment to providing tools and solutions that meet the needs of government entities, enhance the quality of financial performance, and strengthen the future readiness of the Emirate’s financial ecosystem.

The workshop concluded with an interactive session to discuss development proposals from participants, with the aim of continuously advancing ‘Estidama’ system and ensuring its alignment with the needs of government entities and the evolving financial environment.