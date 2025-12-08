On the occasion of the first anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's inauguration of the Bapco Modernisation Project, which was organised by Bapco Energies Group on December 2024, and within the framework of following-up on the progress of refinery's modern units, Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bapco Energies, paid an extensive inspection visit to the refinery site to closely examine the efficiency of operational processes and follow up on the performance of the new units.

Shaikh Nasser’s visit aimed to assess the refinery's work and ensure the efficiency of production operations, reported BNA.

He was briefed on the significant operational efficiency of the refinery's operations following its modernisation.

Production levels have risen from 265,000 barrels per day to 380,000.

Shaikh Nasser announced a new increase in production capacity to 405,000 barrels per day, representing a 42 per cent increase compared to the previous capacity.

This increases the Kingdom's export capacity by up to 40 per cent of high-value oil products, exceeding the operational targets set at the beginning of the modernisation project.

As part of the Kingdom's drive to localise industries related to the energy sector, Shaikh Nasser inaugurated the Bapco manufacturing facilities, a unit comprising a group of advanced industrial workshops.

He reviewed the unit's high-quality manufacturing capabilities, which enable it to produce vital spare parts and equipment for the refinery.

The unit covers 10 per cent of the company's annual requirements for spare parts and operational equipment.

Shaikh Nasser directed that a feasibility study be conducted for an integrated industrial project aimed at manufacturing the spare parts and equipment needed by the energy facilities of Bapco Energies companies to establish a national industrial system capable of meeting the sector's needs locally and encouraging innovation in engineering industries to enhance Bahrain's status in this field and use the latest and most advanced technologies, including 3D printing for the parts manufactured in this unit.

Shaikh Nasser also directed that a number of other complementary projects be studied with the aim of providing economic and technical support to the modern refinery and enhancing Bahrain's global position in innovation, sustainability and advanced industries, to consolidate its position as an advanced industrial centre in the energy sector.

Shaikh Nasser emphasised that the visit aimed to closely examine the efficiency of the new refining units one year after the historic opening of the refinery, considering the modernisation project a milestone in the development of the refining sector and a qualitative leap that strengthens Bahrain's position as an advanced industrial centre in the region and the world.

Shaikh Nasser commended the leadership's vision that supported the project since its inception, and the exceptional legacy it represents, capable of meeting future challenges and maximising the positive impact on the national economy.

He also emphasised the important role of the refinery, following its modernisation, in supporting the core operating system for the long-term sustainability of Bapco Energies, thereby achieving Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

Shaikh Nasser noted that the modernisation project completed all its construction phases and has begun actual operation safely and reliably after a successful trial operation, affirming that the 32 new units, compared to only 13 units before the modernisation, have been designed to operate with minimal energy consumption and in accordance with the highest international standards of occupational safety and risk management, reflecting the enormous transformation brought about by the new refinery units and demonstrating Bahrain's readiness for a new phase of leadership in the refining and energy sector at the regional and international levels.

Shaikh Nasser said that the new refinery facilities include one of the largest hydrocracking units in the region, as well as a new distillation unit and round-the-clock digital control systems, which enhance operational efficiency and ensure the adoption of the highest levels of modern technology.

Shaikh Nasser commended the efforts of Bapco's board of directors and executive management team in overseeing the modernisation project and monitoring its construction operations from inception to completion.

He noted their remarkable success in overcoming all challenges and their exceptional ability to control and manage costs and expenses during implementation, which reflects the efficiency of senior management and its commitment to the highest standards of financial governance.

Additionally, Shaikh Nasser expressed pride in the Bahraini youth working at the refinery, who have proven their exceptional ability to manage and operate the latest global technologies in refining and energy.

He noted that their success is clear proof of the ability of national talent to manage and operate the latest global technologies in refining and energy, reiterating that Bahraini citizens have always been and continue to be the first choice for employment, and that empowering national youth will remain a fundamental pillar of the future development strategy.

Shaikh Nasser also met with a number of Bahraini engineers and technicians working at the refinery, who were recruited and employed prior to the start of the modernisation project, upon his specific directives on empowering Bahraini youth and prioritising them in this strategic development.

More than 700 Bahraini engineers and technicians were selected to work in the new units and are now working with high efficiency in the management and operation of the units, laboratories and operational facilities.

This performance is the result of advanced training programmes exceeding 200,000 hours of specialised training, including international courses at the headquarters of the unit manufacturers, in addition to intensive training programmes in the Kingdom, which provided national capabilities with rare operational expertise, enabling them to handle one of the most advanced.

