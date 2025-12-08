Dubai, UAE: The World Realty Congress & Awards returns to Dubai from December 8–12, 2025 at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan. The five-day conference will bring together global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to examine how technology, sustainability, and digitalisation are reshaping the real-estate industry, with a focus on the intersection of artificial intelligence and real estate.

This year’s Congress will open a new chapter in the evolution of property ownership with a keynote session titled “New Revenue in the Spatial Era: Digital Rights & Real Estate,” led by five-time Emmy Award-winning producer and entrepreneur Neil Mandt.

As Founder of Digital Rights Management (DRM), Mandt has pioneered the field of digital property rights, enabling real estate owners to register, protect, and monetize their digital airspace. His address will explore how augmented reality and spatial computing are creating new commercial frontiers, where every property can host immersive experiences and generate new revenue streams.

“Spatial computing and AI are redefining how people interact with real estate,” said Mandt. “Every building, every street, and every skyline now carries a digital dimension, one that will soon be as valuable as the land beneath it. The next wave of opportunity lies in understanding and securing that digital layer before it becomes mainstream.”

The conference builds on Dubai’s Economic Agenda ‘D33’, which emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and smart governance as the foundation of future-ready cities. The event will feature five thematic days, beginning with community tours in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, followed by masterclasses, the World Realty Congress Conference, and culminating with the World Realty Congress Awards, one of the industry’s most respected merit-based recognitions.

Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Eventyst Global, Plan3Media & Crestus Media, described the 2025 edition as an evolution of the global dialogue that began with previous Congresses. “The World Realty Congress has always been a platform where real conversations lead to real outcomes,” he said. “This year, as the lines between physical and digital real estate continue to blur, what matters most is how the entire ecosystem moves forward together - developers, brokers, community leaders, proptech innovators, and management professionals.”

“Our commitment has always been simple: merit over noise, substance over spectacle. The Congress is designed to bring clarity, credibility, and collaboration to an industry that’s evolving faster than ever. If this platform helps even a few stakeholders make better decisions, innovate faster, or work together more effectively, then we’ve done our job.”

Over 700 delegates and 40 international speakers are set to participate in the 2025 edition. The five-day programme will include community tours in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a series of masterclasses, the IRECMS Conference, and will culminate in the World Realty Congress Awards on December 12, one of the industry’s most respected merit-based recognitions which continues to uphold the event’s ethos of transparency and merit.

The distinguished roster of speakers includes Francis Giani (Dubai Holding Community Management), and Ziad Haddad (LOAMS), international leaders such as Dr. Majid Jack Hsiung (Source of Fate), Shubam Aggarwal (Luxe Development), Christopher Knable (Asteco), Dr. Nour ElDeen ElSerougy (Real Estate Consultant), and Akhmed Indigov (Idigov Real Estate).

