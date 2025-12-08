Seoul: Leading global companies operating in food technology and agricultural innovation have participated in the World FoodTech 2025 Forum (WFT25), held in Seoul, Republic of Korea, from December 4 to 5, 2025.

The strong presence of UAE-based companies at the event reflects the growing interest of Emirati firms in expanding their global footprint in areas such as alternative proteins, smart agriculture, sustainability, and AI-driven food-sector solutions.

The UAE’s engagement also aligns with its national commitment to strengthening food security systems and adopting advanced technologies to boost production efficiency and build sustainable supply chains.

These efforts come amid mounting global challenges, including population growth, climate change, and the rapidly evolving demands of food systems in the era of artificial intelligence.

The World FoodTech Initiative, jointly led by the World FoodTech Council, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Presidential Committee on the National AI Strategy, Maeil Business Newspaper, and Seoul National University (SNU), was founded to drive a cultural revolution and shape the future of the food industry through the convergence of cultural technology, innovation, and human empathy.

UAE private-sector participation

Raymund Scheffler, CEO and Founder of Healthy Innovations Technology Investment (HITI), an Abu Dhabi–based investment firm focused on transformative technologies in biotechnology, sustainable energy, and advanced air mobility, delivered a keynote presentation on the second day of the Forum.

The UAE’s participation carries particular weight, in light of the recent strengthening of UAE–Korea ties following the signing of a series of Memoranda of Understanding in November 2025 to expand cooperation in agriculture, technology, and artificial intelligence.

It also highlights the UAE’s growing influence in driving food-tech innovation and strengthening food-security systems.

Over recent years, the UAE has introduced a series of strategic initiatives focused on sustainability, enhancing research capabilities, and enabling high-value investment in food technology.

It has also expanded international partnerships with leading global research institutions, reaffirming its commitment to shaping a safer, more resilient food future capable of adapting to rapidly accelerating global challenges.

Food and the Future

Over the course of two days, the forum explored five key themes, examining the evolution of food technology from multiple perspectives.

Discussions touched on the future of food innovation, culture’s influence on production and consumption patterns, advanced supply-chain management systems, emerging health and nutrition trends, and the sector’s environmental impact.

It culminated in discussions on how to build a food ecosystem that is more balanced and in harmony with the planet.

During the event, Raymund Scheffler, Founder & CEO of HITI, noted the Council’s global impact: "The World Food Tech Council is pioneering a vision of humanity’s future where sustainable nutrition, longevity, and new technologies in food science come together to transform how we live. Their work is not just shaping the next chapter of global food systems; it is laying the foundation for a healthier and sustainable planet."



Bringing together government officials, university presidents, international experts, and global figures, including former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, the forum provided a key platform for discussions on the future of food.

Sessions highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming production, consumption, and the sustainability of resources.

Through its participation, the UAE strengthened its global footprint in food innovation and furthered its ambition to develop resilient, sustainable, and technology-enabled food systems.

About Healthy Innovations Technology Investment (HITI)

HITI is an Abu Dhabi–based investment fund dedicated to advancing future technologies that contribute to a healthier world for the global population. The fund’s philosophy is grounded in the belief that sustainable, science-driven innovations are essential to addressing the planet’s most pressing challenges.



For more information on HITI, please visit https://www.hiti.ae/.