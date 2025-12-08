Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SHRM is proud to announce that the internationally acclaimed CEO Academy will be held in Dubai for the first time on December 10–11, 2025. This milestone marks a defining moment for the region, as SHRM MENA brings one of the world’s most respected CEO-readiness platforms to the GCC, reinforcing the region’s standing as a hub for global leadership and executive influence.

Now in its 24th year, CEO Academy is recognized worldwide as the premier program for chief executives, board members, and C-suite successors. Since its inception, the Academy has prepared more than 650 CEOs and continues to provide a high-trust environment where global leaders examine complex, real-world challenges with leading experts from business and academia.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO, SHRM, said: “Dubai represents one of the most dynamic business environments in the world today, and bringing CEO Academy to the region is both timely and necessary. Leadership is being redefined at an extraordinary pace, and CEOs need access to the kind of trusted, future-focused dialogue that CEO Academy enables. SHRM MENA has played a pivotal role in making this possible, and we are proud to bring this global platform to the GCC at such a defining moment for the region.”

The Academy’s distinguished faculty includes current and former CEOs, board leaders, and internationally respected scholars from The Wharton School, collectively serving on more than 50 global boards. The Dubai edition will bring this world-class expertise closer to leaders in the GCC, with participation limited to 50 global executives, following Chatham House Rules to enable open, in-depth dialogue.

Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM APAC & MENA, commented saying “Bringing CEO Academy to Dubai is a proud moment for SHRM MENA and a strong reflection of the region’s rapidly growing influence in global business. CEOs today are navigating unprecedented transformation, from AI acceleration to workforce shifts and geopolitical complexity. SHRM MENA is committed to enabling leaders with forward-looking, people-centred insights, and CEO Academy represents the highest level of that commitment. We are excited to bring this iconic global platform to the GCC, where leadership ambition and economic momentum are at their peak.”

The two-day program will feature renowned leadership authorities including Dennis Carey, Ram Charan, Sandy Climan, Barbara Humpton, Roger W. Ferguson Jr., Tiger Tyagarajan, Peter Cappelli, and others. Attendees will explore urgent leadership themes spanning geopolitics, AI adoption, cybersecurity, economic forecasting, talent transformation, stakeholder governance, and public visibility.

Vivek Arora, Managing Director, SHRM MENA, added: “The Middle East is entering a defining era of innovation and economic expansion. CEOs require a new depth of preparedness, rooted in global insight and regional relevance. By bringing CEO Academy to Dubai, SHRM MENA is enabling leaders to engage in the kind of strategic, high-trust dialogue that shapes the future of business. We are proud to host this program and contribute to the region’s leadership evolution.”

The two-day program will feature renowned leadership authorities including Dennis Carey, Ram Charan, Sandy Climan, Barbara Humpton, Roger W. Ferguson Jr., Tiger Tyagarajan, Peter Cappelli, and others. Attendees will explore urgent leadership themes spanning geopolitics, AI adoption, cybersecurity, economic forecasting, talent transformation, stakeholder governance, and public visibility.

About CEO Academy - A Platform for Global-Scale Leadership Dialogue in Dubai

Over its 24-year history, CEO Academy has attracted senior leaders representing companies with an average revenue of $16.2 billion and 29,000 employees, spanning public corporations, privately held enterprises, sovereign entities, and government organizations.

Its debut in Dubai underscores the UAE’s rise as a global leadership magnet, aligning with SHRM MENA’s mission to advance people-centred leadership and executive capability across the region.

About SHRM MENA

SHRM MENA represents SHRM across the Middle East and North Africa, working with HR leaders, CEOs, policymakers, and large enterprises to advance people leadership in the region. Through insights, research, skilling programs, leadership platforms, and global networks, SHRM MENA enables organizations to build future-ready people systems and stronger, more resilient workplaces. With a rapidly expanding presence across the GCC, SHRM MENA continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s talent agenda and strengthening its global competitiveness.

For Media Queries please contact:

PAZ Marketing and PR Management

Zeina Akkawi

Ms. Kristie Templa – kristie@pazmarketing.com

For more information, email shrm.marketing@shrm.org.