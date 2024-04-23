20 billion US dollars is the estimated pharmaceutical market growth and reach in the GCC region.

Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Themed "Navigate Pharma Regulations with ease & Amplify Commercial Success”, pharmaceutical regulatory authorities and industry leaders convened at the 9th Annual GCC Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Summit in Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan - Dubai, UAE in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 22 nd & 23rd of April 2024. The summit brought together over 400+ professionals from both regional and international sectors, featuring more than 55 prominent speakers. The summit also featured expert-lead trainings in pharmacovigilance and eCTD, and it also included two main events, which were the Medical Tender & Business Talk and the GCC Quality Conference.

Esteemed representatives from the Ministry of Health Qatar, the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) in Bahrain, Ministry of Health in Oman, Ministry of Health Iraq, Egyptian Drug Authority, A National Agency of Pharmaceutical Products (ANPP) Algeria, and Jordan Food and Drug Admiration (JFDA), provided comprehensive updates on pharmaceutical regulations and advancements in the industry, within their individual presentation and in-depth panel discussions.

UAE has become a regional hub for the pharmaceutical industry over the past decade and created an environment conducive to sustainable growth. The local market value in UAE is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2025 with a growth rate of 27%.

Dr. Mona Al Moussli, Co-Founder and Managing Director of PRA Consultancy, highlighted “It is of high importance to promote awareness regarding pharmaceutical regulations and compliance to sustain Pharmaceutical industry growth.”

The summit featured discussions on innovative practices, including topics such as National and Regional Regulatory Updates, Harmonization, Track and Trace, Orphan Drugs, Digitization, Pharma Manufacturing, Reliance and more. Additionally, the event included the announcement of the GCC Pharma Regulatory Awards 2024, recognizing excellence in regulatory & pharmacovigilance practices.

Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy, Co-Founder and Managing Director of PRA Consultancy commended that “The GCC's commitment to maintaining healthcare standards, particularly in light of recent global challenges.” She adds: A robust pharmaceutical regulations contribute significantly to the region's exemplary healthcare infrastructure.”

Summit attendees networked extensively & joined roundtable discussions with health regulators, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration.

