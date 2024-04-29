UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) celebrated International Girls in ICT Day. This annual event, observed on April 25th, is part of the International Telecommunication Union's initiatives. This year's theme, "Leadership," aims to inspire and empower women to take on influential and prominent roles as well as serve as role models in the ICT sector.

TDRA hosted its celebration at its Dubai office, with the participation of TDRA Youth Council and in collaboration with the Youth Advisory Council for Sustainable Development Goals. The event featured a range of activities aimed at increasing awareness among girls about future opportunities in the ICT sector and motivating them to pursue related fields of study.

The ceremony commenced with a speech by H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Telecommunications Sector. In his address, he emphasized the significant role of women in the field of ICT and highlighted the trust they receive from the UAE leadership as part of the enablement policy.

Al Ramsi said: “The UAE ICT sector pulsates with dynamism and vigor, showcasing the remarkable contributions of women who play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s present and future. Notably, approximately 49% of graduates in fields related to ICT are female. When it comes to leadership, the UAE has set a remarkable example. Within our esteemed Cabinet, 9 women hold prominent positions, with many backgrounds in technology or roles closely aligned with digital innovation. This underscores the interconnectedness of all sectors in the UAE with technology, which drives development and shapes the trajectory of various other domains.”

The ceremony's agenda featured a welcoming speech by H.E. Shatha Al Hashmi, Advisor to the General Secretariat for Sustainable Development Goals in the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals. In her speech, she commended the organizers of the event and highlighted the pivotal role of Emirati women in advancing development objectives.

She said: “Since the time of our visionary founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has championed women's empowerment and recognized their vital role as key partners in the country’s development journey. The Emirati woman is not just a sister, daughter, wife, or mother; she is also a valued partner in the advancement of our society. No future can thrive without the full engagement of women across all aspects of life. Today, we are steadfastly adhering to this proven path under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Additionally, we are privileged to have the generous support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation," who stands as a beacon of inspiration for Emirati women and a devoted advocate for the empowerment process.

The event featured a panel discussion titled "Behind Every Robot, an Ambitious Woman" with the participation of Eng. Yasmin Al Enazi, co-founder and UAE Ambassador Women in AI Global Community, and Business Development Director at MARSES Robotics. A second panel discussion titled "The Experiences of Inspiring Youth in the ICT Sector" was presented by speakers from TDRA, in collaboration with the Etisalat Youth Council from E& and DEWA.

The ceremony highlighted women's accomplishments in the field of ICT, underscoring the UAE's leadership in gender equality. According to the United Nations Development Programme, the UAE claimed the top rank in the gender equality index for 2024, ranking first regionally and seventh globally. Additionally, data from the Artificial Intelligence Office reveals that women constitute 46% of graduates from the Artificial Intelligence program. Furthermore, within the work team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, approximately 42% are women, a figure that significantly rises in hands-on roles. Notably, women comprised 80% of the scientific team involved in the Hope Probe mission.

Moreover, 70% of those involved in the astronaut program are women. In April 2021, Nora Al Matrooshi made history by becoming the first Emirati and Arab astronaut selected by NASA. She joined NASA's astronaut group 23 for specialized training, marking her as the inaugural Arab astronaut to embark on an international mission.

The enthusiasm of female students for scientific disciplines has seen a notable rise in recent years, with their representation reaching 56% among graduates in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation majors at public universities. Moreover, women constitute approximately 67% of the total qualified participants in the National Science and Technology Exhibition, reflecting significant strides made by women in these fields.

