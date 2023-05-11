Cairo – The Swiss Egyptian Association for Business and Commerce in Egypt (SwissCham Egypt) hosted an elegant gala dinner on May 6, at the prestigious Diplomatic Club in Downtown Cairo. The event, attended by government dignitaries, the Ambassador of Switzerland, H.E. Yvonne Baumann, and esteemed representatives from Swiss and Egyptian companies, marked a remarkable evening of philanthropy and art.

The highlight of the evening was the display of 400 captivating works by talented Egyptian artists, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and artistic prowess. The proceeds from the art sales will be dedicated to supporting the Samusocial Egypte Relief Organization programs, towards improving the lives of hundreds of Egyptian street children and women.

"We are delighted to have organized such an event in support of Samusocial’s programs. This event exemplifies the commitment of SwissCham Egypt and its members to the welfare and empowerment of those in need in Egypt," stated Mr. Kamal Abdelmalek, Chairman of SwissCham Egypt. He added, “We thank Le Printemps Des Artists for curating and managing the exceptional art exhibition, and all our sponsors for their generous support.”

The event - which was sponsored by Hero, Nestle, Novartis, LaFarge, EAST, Schindler, Modeso and more companies from the SwissCham network - brought together influential figures from the government, business, and diplomatic communities, fostering connections and collaboration between Swiss and Egyptian business. The presence of the Ambassador of Switzerland and Swiss company representatives further emphasized the strong bilateral relations and shared commitment towards professional and social development.

Novartis Egypt officials were on hand to celebrate the local art on display and help promote fund-raising efforts. Novartis is a long-term partner and supporter of SwissCham Egypt and the organization’s charitable endeavours and is a model example of Swiss companies operating in the country that are fully integrated into Egyptian society and that prioritize service to the community and sustainability goals.

“It is an honor to contribute to such a noble goal and we are proud to maintain our close ties with the SwissCham and other Swiss companies in Egypt to work together to serve the local community, especially those most vulnerable. Corporate Social Responsibility efforts can and should have a tangible impact, helping improve the lot of those most disadvantaged in society,” stated Mr. Sherif Amin, Novartis Egypt Country President and board of trustees member of the SwissCham

SwissCham Egypt remains dedicated to fostering social responsibility initiatives and building bridges between Switzerland and Egypt. Through collaborations like the gala dinner, they aim to contribute to sustainable development while working to promote and further the success of Swiss businesses in Egypt.