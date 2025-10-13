Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming fourth edition, scheduled to take place on January 27–28, 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Forum, held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, will focus on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation.”

As a partner, ASRY continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the Forum's objective of promoting action across sectors to advance decarbonization efforts. ASRY, the leading maritime industrial hub, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through significant investments in environmentally responsible operations and innovations, with a strong emphasis on embedding environmental standards within the maritime industry to accelerate the region's transition toward net zero.

ASRY’s commitment to sustainability was further underscored with the launch of its landmark solar energy project, the largest of its kind in the world in the ship-repair and shipbuilding sector, in partnership with Kanoo CleanMax Renewables, reinforcing ASRY’s role as a responsible leader in the maritime industry and its dedication to supporting Bahrain’s national sustainability goals.

Senior representatives from ASRY will join more than 400 expected attendees at the Forum, comprised of senior decision makers from across sectors and specialists in sustainability. Together, they will examine national and regional net-zero commitments and the critical role of the private sector in achieving them. The Forum will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and practical workshops designed to drive collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving sustainability targets.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ahmed AlAbri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY, said, “We are proud to extend our partnership with the Middle East Sustainability Forum for its 2026 edition. This collaboration reinforces our strong commitment to embedding sustainability principles across all our activities and operations. We are taking concrete steps to advance greener practices and drive innovation across the maritime industry, supporting continuous development and sustainable growth.

He added, “This forum provides us with the opportunity to engage with our partners from various economic sectors across the Kingdom, exchange expertise, and play our part in helping to build a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We are delighted to welcome ASRY once again as a Forum Partner. Their continued commitment to advancing sustainable practices in the maritime sector reflects the kind of leadership needed to drive progress in energy and climate transformation. ASRY’s engagement in the Forum highlights the vital role of collaboration between industries and stakeholders in delivering meaningful and lasting impact for the region’s sustainability agenda.”

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2026) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

