Date: Dubai, UAE: Foreign students in Canada can now avail higher working hours to cover their tuition fees in addition to obtaining greater employment opportunities as well as higher immigration intake due to strong economic growth prospects, various authorities have announced in recent months.

According to the National Statistics Office of Canada, in 2021, as many as 621,565 international students held study permits intended for different study levels. The number of international students in Canada enrolled in higher education only is currently 388,782 students.

From January 1, 2022, to the end of August 2022, more than 452,000 study permit applications have been processed, according to EduCanada, the official education department of the Government of Canada. During the same period in 2021, which was a record year, 367,000 applications were processed. This represents an increase of 23 percent, it said.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) processed nearly 119,000 study permit extension applications in 2021, with an approval rate of 97 percent. From January 1, 2022, to the end of August 2022, more than 135,000 were processed, with an approval rate of 96 percent.

Government of Canada allocates CAD$8 million scholarships to international students per year. In addition to these, foreign students could avail provincial government and other private sector scholarships as well as community work programme and on-the-job training and internships.

The Government of Canada had earlier launched its International Education Strategy for 201-2024.

“In 2018, international students in Canada contributed an estimated $21.6 billion to Canada’s GDP and supported almost 170,000 jobs for Canada’s middle class. This is a significant economic contribution—and one that is felt right across the country,” James Gordon Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, Government of Canada, said in a statement.

“With a Budget 2019 allocation of $147.9 million over five years followed by $8 million per year of ongoing funding, our new International Education Strategy will, in collaboration with the provinces, territories, associations and institutions, increase support for Canadian education sector institutions to help grow their export services and explore new opportunities.”

Canada’s appeal as an immigration destination has been increasing over the past two decades, with a total of 492,984 people immigrating to the country between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, many of them being former students who had been living on work visa. This figure is an increase from 2000-2001, when approximately 252,527 immigrants came to Canada, and is more than double the figure recorded for 2020-2021, due to a higher demand for work.

“With the economy growing at a faster rate than employers can hire new workers, Canada needs to look at every option so that we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our growth. Immigration will be crucial to addressing our labour shortage,” Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Government of Canada, said in a recent statement.

“By allowing international students to work more while they study, we can help ease pressing needs in many sectors across the country, while providing more opportunities for international students to gain valuable Canadian work experience and continue contributing to our short-term recovery and long-term prosperity.”

In order to attract more international students, the Government of Quebec Province has announced that international students who are selected by an educational institution and who meet the criteria will pay the same tuition fees as Québec students. This measure will take effect in the Fall 2023 term.

“Starting in September 2023, a limited number of exemptions from differential tuition fees will be granted to international students enrolled at and selected by a university or college located outside the territory of the Montréal metropolitan community, the announcement said.

GLinks Group, a UAE-based international educational consultant is organizing a six-day Gulf-wide regional roadshow – Study in Canada with GLinks – that features 19 Canadian universities, is set to kick off on Wednesday, February 15, in Bahrain and close in Dubai on February 20, 2022.

The roadshow will be attended by 19 premier universities of Canada who will meet students, parents to discuss their choice of subject, academic ambition and the scholarship opportunities as well as work permit related issues. Among these, officials from the University of Waterloo, University of New Brunswick, University of Prince Edward Island, University of Alberta, Brock University, Acadia University, Western University, Brescia University College, Trent University, MacEwan University, University of Windsor, University of Guelph, Georgian University, NAIT, Durham College, North Island College, Columbia College and Huron at Western, will be attending the roadshows to help enroll students.

Study in Canada with GLinks roadshow moves from Bahrain on Wednesday, February, 15, to Doha, Qatar on February 16, to Kuwait on Friday, February 17, 2023. Muscat, Oman will host the roadshow on Saturday, February 18, 2023 before it shifts to Dubai on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Glinks International has designed processes to make studying abroad a smooth and organised experience for aspiring students. It ensures that students are completely satisfied with overseas education consultancy services.

Prabhjeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of GLinks Group, says, “We work closely with leading international universities and colleges that offer some of the best academic programmes. The idea of organizing the Study in Canada with GLinks roadshow is to bridge the gap between the parents and students of the GCC countries and the student recruiters and academic leaders of Canada and help them come closer to understand their needs and the processes involved in admission.

“We pre-select students for selected universities and the roadshow helps them to make their choices. As educational consultants, our key objective is to help the students get the best academic curriculum of their choice and get going.”

Officials at Glinks, believe that overseas education is a wonderful way to grow and experience the world and its diverse cultures. It teaches to be more accepting and knowledgeable. Studying abroad can help students be more prepared to make informed decisions about their future career.

“We pride ourselves on the relationships we build. We share excellent bonds with our students and match them individually with counsellors who guide them through every step: from selecting a country of study to choosing a suitable programme, study permit assistance and both travel and housing,” Singh says.

“Our excellent education counsellors give minute attention to each student’s individual needs, so that they are not overwhelmed by their prospect of living in a new country or burdened with the anxiety of building a social life on campus.

“We provide complete consultation services starting with the pre-assessment stage, at which counselling is offered to properly evaluate the students’ needs and final objectives, followed by thorough guidance on application process, enrolment process, accommodation, travel assistance and departure and pre-departure mandatories.

“We make sure that no student is missing out on important formalities or documentation processes, as these can delay their overseas journey and cause them to lose confidence. It is important to stay in control and focused when aiming for a global academic experience and we are all set to help students make their dream come true in a few easy steps.”

Study in Canada with GLinks Roadshow Programme

