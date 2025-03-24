Dubai: Bridging the UAE’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills gap to meet the ambitions of UAE Vision 2031 and its ambition to enhance the position of the UAE as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub will form a key conference theme at the region’s leading maritime and logistics show, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East.

The flagship event takes place during the upcoming UAE Maritime Week from 5-9th May 2025, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and is organised by Seatrade Maritime, part of Informa Markets.

The region’s move away from dependence on oil and gas towards a high-growth knowledge economy in line with the Vision 2031 goals is creating unprecedented demand for new skills, particularly in STEM areas such as artificial intelligence, smart technology and renewable energy.

In acknowledgement of this, and with the UAE rapidly solidifying its position as a global maritime hub, The Institute of Maritime, Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), today confirmed its participation in the event as Supporting Organisation.

Chris Goldsworthy (CEng CMarEng FIMarEST), Chief Executive, IMarEST, explained: “As the maritime industry navigates rapid transformation, the IMarEST has a pivotal role in shaping the future through knowledge-sharing, technical expertise and thought leadership. Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2025 presents a prime opportunity for IMarEST to engage with Shipping stakeholders, contributing to discussions on current operational excellence and smart technologies which will propel the industry towards a sustainable future.”

As part of its Supporting Agreement with organiser Informa Markets, Nikeel Idnani, Honorary Secretary, IMarEST UAE branch (pictured) will be hosting two conference panel discussions on Day 1, Tuesday 6th May. The first of these, Smart Maritime Technologies gliding towards a sustainable future, will provide a holistic view on data driven decision-making, performance tracking and the commercial and environmental impact of these solutions, against a growing array of technologies all promising enhanced efficiency. The panel comprises: Jack Liman, Chief Commercial Officer, OrbitMI, Inc.; Eirini Skouloudi, Technical Sales Manager EMEA, PPG; Jaideep Vohra, Fleet Performance and Drydocking Director, Bahri; Capt. Maria Javellana, General Manager – Head of Fleet, Hafnia Chemical Tankers and Capt. Ankur Arora, Global Market Leader – Tankers, Bureau Veritas.

The second panel discussion, Engine Room Operational Excellence, will explore KPIs, best practices and the latest technological advancements driving Engine Room efficiency. The panel of experts – which to date includes Gagan Deep Katyal, Director, Avid Marine; Sukhminder J Singh, Technical Director, JOME ENGINEERING and Ajay Kumar Verma, Director Technical, Asyad Shipping – will explore predictive maintenance, energy optimisation, automation and remote diagnostics, highlighting real-world case studies of successful implementation. The session will also address challenges and opportunities in achieving peak performance, ensuring ship managers are equipped with the insights needed for a more reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible approach to E/R management.

Curating the overall conference programme, Emma Howell, Content Director, Seatrade Maritime at Informa Markets, said: “We are delighted to partner with IMarEST for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East. The benefit of their expertise in cherry picking the very best speakers is an unbridled addition to the conference programme, which will help drive STEM skills and technical knowledge up the industry agenda with key stakeholders in order to close the Industry 4.0 skills gap and create the next generation of maritime leaders in a rapidly evolving Middle East market.”

Goldsworthy added: “By connecting with ship owners, ship managers, technology enablers and regulatory bodies, the IMarEST can drive conversations on the scientific development of marine engineering, science and technology, providing opportunities for the exchange of ideas and practices and upholding the status, standards and knowledge of marine professionals in this dynamic region.”

Participating organisations in the three-day conference programme also include: Emirates Shipping Association; Emirates Maritime Legal Association (EMLA); Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers UAE (ICS); International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA); National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL); The Nautical Institute; and WISTA UAE, among other international and local associations and partners.

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2025 is scheduled to take place on 6-8 May, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Further details and the next wave of speakers will be announced shortly.

To register to attend the IMarEST conference sessions at Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, visit the show website.

-Ends-

About the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)

The IMarEST which is headquartered in London, is an international professional body and learned society for marine engineers, scientists and technologists. With its global appeal, consultative status at IMO, collaborative undertakings with governments worldwide and international standing, IMarEST is, inter alia, the preferred partner for sharing knowledge and dissemination of information to a broad spectrum of marine professionals at local and international levels. More details can be accessed via www.imarest.org

About Seatrade Maritime

For more than 50 years, Seatrade Maritime has brought the international maritime industry together, building an extensive global community through its news website, themed reports, podcast, global events and marketing solutions.

Seatrade Maritime global B2B events offer excellent opportunities to reach new markets quicker and more successfully than any other maritime trade show. Through our events, thousands of shipping professionals establish and grow their business, build networks and learn about the latest industry innovations.

