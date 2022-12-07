Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain is a key participant in the largest gathering of cybersecurity experts in the Kingdom, the Arab International Cybersecurity Summit, as Cyber Innovation Partner. The company is hosting a stand that highlights its latest cybersecurity solutions, in addition to interacting with key industry and business leaders in the Kingdom and the region.

The stc Bahrain stand showcases the “stc Cybersecurity Playbook”, demonstrating the company’s latest cybersecurity products and services. The stand features all the innovative services through stc Bahrain’s partnership with Sirar, the cybersecurity arm of stc. Some of the available services that are showcased include data and application security, end point security, network security, web and email security, and more.

The stand also featuring a live performance show that invites visitors to be “hacked” to showcase the vulnerability of our digital assets and why all businesses need secure protection. The live hacking show demonstrates to visitors how hacking works and spread awareness on the importance for business leaders and employees to become more cyber aware and to protect their data.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

