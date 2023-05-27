Abu Dhabi – In line with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s motto "A bridge between civilisations," the university organised a talk focused on the historical novel, "Le Faucon," written by the renowned author Gilbert Sinoué. The event commemorated the new pocket edition of this critically acclaimed novel, which takes readers on a journey into the extraordinary life of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE.

The talk featuring Gilbert Sinoué's book provided students and guests with the unique opportunity to directly engage with the esteemed novelist, whose book contributed to bridging the cultures of France and the United Arab Emirates and promoting cross-cultural exchange.

The event was concluded with a book signing session, where attendees had the chance to meet the author and have their copies of "Le Faucon" signed by him.

The talk is part of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s commitment to organise events and initiatives to enrich the student experience and promote dialogue among different cultures.