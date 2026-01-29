Abu Dhabi, UAE – Snap Inc., in partnership with the Business of Fashion, unveiled the groundbreaking report, Building Brand Resonance With Gulf Consumers, at Shop Talk Luxe in Abu Dhabi. The report delves into the evolution of the fashion and beauty industry across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - driven by the intersection of evolving cultural narratives, community-building, and digital innovation. The report also highlights how Augmented Reality (AR) and culturally attuned digital experiences are reshaping the way brands connect with one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

Set against the backdrop of the Gulf’s meteoric economic diversification and digital transformation, this report provides critical insights into the next generation of luxury consumers - youthful, deeply connected, and uniquely grounded in culture and community. It highlights how brands can recalibrate their strategies for lasting resonance in this dynamic region by embracing technologies such as AR and storytelling to reach and engage a more diverse generation of consumers across the GCC.

Hussein Freijeh, Vice President for Snap Inc. MENA & APAC, commented: "The GCC is at the forefront of digital innovation, and Snapchat is proud to be a vital part of its transformation. As consumer expectations continue to evolve - brands will need to find ways to reach and engage the next generation of consumers. We're excited to partner with the Business of Fashion to share insights on how fashion and beauty brands can engage the next generation of luxury consumers. Snapchatters in MENA are turning to Snapchat to shop, discover and learn about fashion and beauty products - from augmented reality powered virtual try-ons to brand partnerships with culturally relevant creators that help brands reach and engage consumers. Brands that win will understand how to blend commerce and technology into meaningful experiences both online and offline."

Key insights from the report include:

Evolving Consumer Dynamics: Demographic shifts, such as women’s increased workforce participation in Saudi Arabia - up 64% between 2018-2020 - and a youthful population in which 60% are under 30, are shaping new attitudes toward luxury. Community as Currency: Today’s consumers value brands that go beyond products, leveraging AR and social platforms to foster trust, build meaningful connections, and create spaces for interaction. For example, 77% of Snapchat users in the GCC share products or recommend brands to friends and family, underscoring the platform’s unique ability to amplify word-of-mouth marketing. Blending Digital and Physical Worlds: With 70% of Snapchatters globally using AR on the platform, the GCC leads in the adoption of virtual try-on experiences, bridging the gap between innovation and heritage. Virtual lenses, such as Gucci's sneaker try-ons and Dior’s regionally inspired lenses, offer new frontiers for consumer participation. Cultural Storytelling: Whether through AR Ramadan activations, National Day celebrations, or heritage-driven design collaborations, the report showcases how brands that tap into the Gulf’s cultural rhythm - combining storytelling with cutting-edge technologies - stand to win long-term loyalty.

The launch event at Shop Talk Luxe included an exclusive panel discussion featuring industry leaders and digital innovation experts, who explored how AR is unlocking new avenues for brand storytelling and consumer engagement in the GCC.

This partnership between Snap Inc. and the Business of Fashion reflects the rapid evolution of a young, sophisticated and digitally fluent consumer across the GCC. It also resonates strongly with the GCC’s national “vision” agendas, which prioritize cultural heritage, social mobility, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure to shape future-forward economies. By focusing on themes like personalization, authenticity, and technology integration, the report provides brands with actionable insights to thrive in a highly competitive and community-first luxury ecosystem.

